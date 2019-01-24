Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at Champaign mobile-home park
Thu, 01/24/2019 - 4:50pm | Tim Ditman
Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
Champaign firefighters respond to a fire Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in a mobile home on Blue Spruce Drive in Champaign.
UPDATE, 4:50 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured in a fire Thursday afternoon at a home in a north Champaign mobile-home park.

At 4:12 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department reported that the fire at the home on Blue Spruce Drive had been put out.

There was no word yet on estimated damages, and the cause is under investigation.

* * * * *

Original story, published :

CHAMPAIGN — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Shadowwood mobile-home park on the city's north side.

You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.

This story will be updated.

 

