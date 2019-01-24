UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at Champaign mobile-home park

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign firefighters respond to a fire Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in a mobile home on Blue Spruce Drive in Champaign. Image

Image

UPDATE, 4:50 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — No one was injured in a fire Thursday afternoon at a home in a north Champaign mobile-home park.

At 4:12 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department reported that the fire at the home on Blue Spruce Drive had been put out.

There was no word yet on estimated damages, and the cause is under investigation.

* * * * *

Original story, published :

CHAMPAIGN — Crews are on the scene of a fire at the Shadowwood mobile-home park on the city's north side.

You should avoid the area and give first responders room to work.

This story will be updated.