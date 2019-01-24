UPDATE: No one hurt in fire at north Champaign mobile home

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign firefighters respond to a fire Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in a mobile home on Blue Spruce Drive in Champaign. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — Investigators were still on the scene of a mobile-home fire Thursday night in north Champaign, trying to determine its cause.

Nobody was reported injured, but four people who lived in the home were displaced.

According to Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith, at 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a mobile home in the first block of Blue Spruce Drive after a passer-by saw smoke and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Champaign firefighters extended hose lines to the building and quickly extinguished the blaze, Smith said.