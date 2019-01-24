UPDATE: Wind-chill advisory issued for East Central Illinois

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind-chill advisory for all of East Central Illinois from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

The weather service said the wind chill could reach 30 degrees below zero, so bundle up when outside.