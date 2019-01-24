Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Wind-chill advisory issued for East Central Illinois
Thu, 01/24/2019 - 9:18am | Tim Ditman

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind-chill advisory for all of East Central Illinois from 6 p.m. Thursday to noon Friday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

The weather service said the wind chill could reach 30 degrees below zero, so bundle up when outside.

