UPDATED: Wind chill advisory issued for all of East Central Illinois

9:15 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a wind chill advisory for all of East Central Illinois from 6 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday.

The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

The weather service said the wind chill could reach 30 degrees below zero. So bundle up when outside.

