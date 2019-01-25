Central dismisses school after pipe burst

Champaign Central High School was to dismiss at 8:30 a.m. Friday due to a water pipe burst, Principal Joe Williams said today.

The main water supply to the high school needs to be shut down in order to complete repairs, he said.

The school was making transportation arrangements for students who had already arrived for classes on a bitterly cold Friday morning.

In an email sent this morning, Williams said: “If your child is getting picked up, and you are able to communicate with them directly by cell phone, please do so as soon as possible. If you are unable to communicate with your child and need to get a message to them, please call 351-3911, 351-3914, 351- 3916, 351-3933, or 351-3922.

"After first period is over at 8:50 a.m., we will assess how many students are left. Rest assured, no students will be sent into the cold from the building without transportation arrangements."