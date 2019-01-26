LIVE! Maryland

Illinois 62, Maryland 59 — 3:58 left in 2nd half

Tevian Jones is having himself a game. He's already got career highs in minutes played (21) and doubled his previous career scoring high with 16 points. Don't forget his career-high matching four rebounds.

#Illini youngsters are enjoying the spotlight in Madison Square Garden and running on #B1G contender Maryland, should be a great finish — Steve Roberts (@31Sroberts) January 26, 2019

I am been excited before, and all for not. We are the Illini of course. But man, the pieces this team has for the future are quite spectacular. — Brett Zimmerman (@OfficialBZimmer) January 26, 2019

TEVIAN IS ALIVE AND COMING FOR YOUR SOUL! #Illini — Brian Metcalf (@BMet21) January 26, 2019

Tevian Jones is having quite the breakout game at MSG. Illini lead Maryland late. pic.twitter.com/oVVP8yPjyT — Big Ten Geek (@bigtengeek) January 26, 2019

****

Maryland 52, Illinois 50 — 11:10 left in 2nd half

Tevian Jones has a career high 13 points so far, punctuated by a back cut for an open dunk (that perhaps no one else on this Illinois team could finish like that). Jones has also never played this many minutes (19). There might be some correlation there. The Illini have been looking for something — anything — on the wing. Jones, at least for today, has provided that missing piece.

****

Maryland 44, Illinois 42 — 14:49 left in 2nd half

A little good and bad for the Illini to start the second half. First, the good. As in Trent Frazier and Tevian Jones both making two three-pointers apiece to get Illinois started. Turns out Jones is good when he plays and doesn't foul.

The bad? After committing just one turnover in the first half (a season low for a half), Illinois has four in the first 5:11 of the second half. A couple of those were offensive fouls, but still, it's a lost possession.

****

Maryland 34, Illinois 30 — Halftime

Remember when Illinois trailed by 11? Just check out the last update. The Illini's answer to that — or rather Ayo Dosunmu's answer — was a 9-0 run. As in nine straight points by Dosunmu. The Illinois freshman guard has a game-high 14 points and is the only reason the Illini are shooting 36.4 percent. Dosunmu is 5 of 7 from the field. The rest of the team? They're 7 of 26 (26.9 percent).

Of course, this could just be another step for Dosunmu toward a one-and-done season at Illinois. Show out at Madison Square Garden? The NBA scouts are going to keep paying attention — especially considering how Dosunmu is bouncing back after a down night against Wisconsin (at least compared to his play of late). The way Dosunmu is scoring today is so NBA-esque and has to be nightmare fuel for Illini fans that would like to see him back in Champaign next season. Of course, that could still happen, but Dosunmu's name is out there more and more as a potential draft pick this June.

****

Maryland 32, Illinois 21 — 3:54 left in 1st half

Here's the thing. At some point, Illinois has to start making shots at a higher clip if it wants to win games. Right now? Maryland is shooting 56 percent, and the Illini are shooting 36 percent. That's how you build a double-digit lead. Pretty simple. Just too many empty possessions for Illinois. The Illini are scoring .840 points per possession. The Terps are at 1.333 points per possession. Sometimes the math is simple.

****

Maryland 22, Illinois 16 — 7:39 left in 1st half

As much as Maryland is dominating the paint, Illinois is still in this game. Ayo Dosunmu in transition has helped. The Illini freshman guard has a team-high five points. Still, the longer Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando are allowed to do what they want on the block, the less likely Illinois will hang with the No. 13 Terps.

Also not good for Illinois? Two fouls on Aaron Jordan and three — THREE! — on Da'Monte Williams. Of course, some Illini fans will see this as a positive thing because it might mean more playing time for Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin. That seems to be all they want.

****

Maryland 14, Illinois 8 — 13:36 left in 1st half

A few things of note in the early going at MSG ...

— The combination of Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith is going to be a problem for Illinois. The Terps' big man duo has 11 points and six rebounds so far today.

— Still, Giorgi Bezhanishvili is somewhat holding his own for the Illini. He leads them with four points, one rebound and one assist. He's gone right at Fernando a couple times offensively, but he also gave up an easy bucket when Fernando slipped a screen with the Illinois big man too high trying to deny the pass.

— Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin have both already played. We'll see what that means for total minutes played, though.

— Maryland is shooting 60 percent. Illinois is shooting 33 percent. Shades of Wednesday night.

****

Illinois vs. No. 13 Maryland — 11 a.m., BTN

Same starting lineup for the Illini today as Wednesday's loss to Wisconsin with a four-guard look. Backcourt is Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Da'Monte Williams and Aaron Jordan, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili is the lone big. Maryland is countering with its usual lineup of Anthony Cowan Jr., Eric Ayala, Darryl Morsell, Jalen Smith and Bruno Fernando.

One note about matchups. Jordan is going to have to guard the 6-foot-10 Smith. That's a five-inch difference in height for the Illini senior. Certainly could see Maryland trying to exploit that mismatch early.

While we're discussing the Terps' starters, a thought about last year's game in Champaign where Fernando hit a buzzer beater at the end of regulation before Maryland won in overtime. Fernando had the opportunity because of a pair of Illinois turnovers, of course. There was Te'Jon Lucas' 30-foot lob to no one after he forced a Maryland turnover. And Williams tried the baseball pass (also to no one) instead of passing to an open Mark Alstork right in front of him. Since nobody touched it, Maryland got the ball back on the baseline with four seconds to play, which led to Fernando's game-tying bucket.

So, remember, the Illini had Maryland beat last year. Until they didn't. Pretty different Terps team this year, though, so last year's game doesn't mean a whole lot. Was just thinking about it again.

****

Illinois vs. No. 13 Maryland — 11 a.m., BTN

Illinois coach Brad Underwood breaks down Wednesday's loss to Wisconsin after reviewing the film:

"It was fairly frustrating from the standpoint we held (Ethan) Happ to nine (points), had him in foul trouble (and) really kind of had him where he was not a huge impact on the ball game, which was very unusual," he said. "Felt like we got very good shots, and going back in film we missed 16 layups at the rim and then 10 free throws, and that makes it very, very challenging to beat a very, very good basketball team either at home or on the road. You've got to take those opportunities. Even if we finish half, we're in good shape. I thougth we took some great strides defensively. I thought we made them uncomfortable and got them out of swing, but it was still Wisconsin capitalizing on the mistakes we did make."

Underwood also broke down the challenge his team will face today against the Terrapins:

"We've got Bruno Fernando, who's probalby the top big in our conference," he said. "He's averaging a double-double. Then Anthony Cowan is the head of the snake at the point, is averaging close to 18 (points) per game and had a big game against us last year. He's probalbly as fast — as quick — with the basketball as anybody else. Then they've got great pieces to go around them, and they shoot the ball exceptionally well."

****

Good morning everybody. Early Illinois basketball is the best kind of Illinois basketball, and that's what we've got on tap today with the Illini's 11 a.m. tip against No. 13 Maryland at Madison Square Garden. So, so, so, so, soooo much better than the 8 p.m. tipoffs this week and last against Minnesota and Wisconsin. Of course, Illinois' return engagement with the Gophers next Wednesday is also an 8 p.m. tip, so start making plans for a mid-afternoon nap now.

Anyway, back to the game at hand. The Garden! Illinois' back at the mecca not yet a full year removed from last season's Big Ten tournament. Maybe this is exactly what Kipper Nichols needs. He hasn't scored in three straight games, but he had arguably the best game of his career last year at the Garden with a 31-point effort against Iowa. Of course, the Hawkeyes won and ended Illinois' season, but let's not fret over details like that.

It's going to take a serious team effort from Illinois to try and upset the Terrapins today. Maryland's got that balance teams usually only hope to have, and Mark Turgeon's bunch is getting it done as one of the least experienced teams in the country. Five freshmen are in the Maryland rotation, with two of them — Jalen Smith and one-time Illinois recruiting target Eric Ayala — starting.

Anthony Cowan Jr. leads the way at 17.4 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds per game. Then there's Bruno Fernando (14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds). Smith is also a double-digit scorer (11.8 ppg), and then three other players are putting up at least 8.5 ppg.

So it's all hands on deck for the Illini. Ayo Dosunmu needs a bounce back game. Trent Frazier needs to harness some of his freshman season magic. Giorgi Bezhanishvili just has to keep doing Giorgi things. Then more from Nichols, Aaron Jordan and Andres Feliz. I'd say more from Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin, but who knows how much they might actually play. That's a thing to keep track of as the day progresses.

Tipoff's in an hour, so use that time wisely by catching up on the Illini coverage you might have missed in the last couple days:

— Starters, stats, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— More in store for Feliz

— Bezhanishvili continues to show growth

— Asmussen: Griffith acing a different test

Illini logging plenty of frequent-flier mileage

CHAMPAIGN —It was the middle of December before now No. 1-ranked Tennessee played a game anywhere other than a neutral site or at home at Thompson Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Former No. 1 Kansas hit a couple neutral sites and took a trip to its home away from home at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., before its first true road game at Arizona State on Dec. 22.

Duke? Well, the also former No. 1 Blue Devils didn’t play away from Cameron Indoor Stadium (or a couple neutral sites) until their Jan. 8 trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., for an easy 87-65 victory at Wake Forest.

Illinois’ 2018-19 schedule was a little different when it comes to travel. The Illini hit nearly 10,000 miles traveled by the first week of December and played their first four Big Ten games away from State Farm Center after giving a home game up to play in Chicago.

The fourth road trip of 2019 started with a Thursday afternoon flight to New York City for today’s 11 a.m. tipoff against No. 13 Maryland (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at Madison Square Garden. Another nearly 800 miles for Illinois (5-14, 1-7) in a unique season of travel.

To continue reading, click here. Then keep checking out IlliniHQ.com today for more Illinois hoops coverage.