Authorities investigating break-in at Tuscola bar

Photo by: Provide/Douglas County Sheriff's Office A screenshot of surveillance video at Proud Mary's in Tuscola shows the man who allegedly broke in to the bar.

TUSCOLA — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted burglary at a popular bar in Tuscola.

An unknown man entered Proud Mary's, 1003 E. Southline Road, around 11 p.m. Jan. 22 by damaging a window, according to the sheriff's office.

The man then tried to open the cash register but failed to, Sheriff Joshua Blackwell said.

"It looks like from the video that he got spooked and then took off," Blackwell said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 217-253-2913. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 800-280-8316.

Crime stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the person responsible for the break-in.