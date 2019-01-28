Champaign County offices, courthouse closed Wednesday because of cold

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette People leave the Champaign County Courthouse on Monday, Jan 28, 2019, in downtown Urbana. Bitterly cold weather forecast for Wednesday has prompted officials to close the courthouse and the Brookens Administrative Center that day.

URBANA — A forecast for severe cold Wednesday in the area has prompted the closure of several county offices that day.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the county courthouse will be closing, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman has announced that the Champaign County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office will be closed on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, due to inclement weather. — Champaign County (@ccilgov) January 28, 2019

County offices at the Brookens Administrative Center will also be closed, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said.

County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has announced that the Brookens Administrative Center will be closed on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, due to inclement weather. — Champaign County (@ccilgov) January 28, 2019

The National Weather Service has said the wind chill Wednesday morning could reach as low as -25 to -50 across the area.

A wind chill warning will be in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday morning for Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion Counties.