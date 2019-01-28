Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign County offices, courthouse closed Wednesday because of cold
Mon, 01/28/2019 - 2:42pm | Ben Zigterman
Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
People leave the Champaign County Courthouse on Monday, Jan 28, 2019, in downtown Urbana. Bitterly cold weather forecast for Wednesday has prompted officials to close the courthouse and the Brookens Administrative Center that day.

URBANA — A forecast for severe cold Wednesday in the area has prompted the closure of several county offices that day.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the county courthouse will be closing, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.

County offices at the Brookens Administrative Center will also be closed, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said.

The National Weather Service has said the wind chill Wednesday morning could reach as low as -25 to -50 across the area.

A wind chill warning will be in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday morning for Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion Counties.

