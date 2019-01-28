Cold weather closing county offices Wednesday

URBANA -- Several county offices are closing Wednesday for the severely cold weather forecasted.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the county courthouse will be closing, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman has announced that the Champaign County Courthouse and Sheriff's Office will be closed on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, due to inclement weather. — Champaign County (@ccilgov) January 28, 2019

The county offices at the Brookens Administrative Center will also be closed, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said.

County Executive Darlene Kloeppel has announced that the Brookens Administrative Center will be closed on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, due to inclement weather. — Champaign County (@ccilgov) January 28, 2019

On Wednesday morning, the wind chill could reach as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero across the area, according to the National Weather service.

A wind chill watch will be in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday morning for Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion Counties.