Wind chill watch issued for East Central Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch for all of East Central Illinois.

The watch is in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. It covers Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion Counties.

Dangerously cold wind chills could range from 25 below zero to 50 below zero across the area.

Frost bite can occur in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. So if you have to be outside for any length of time, take extra precautions to protect yourself.