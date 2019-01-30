LIVE! Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Trent Frazier scored 30 points Wednesday night against Minnesota. It wasn't enough. The Gophers put together a strong second half at both ends and exacted a measure of revenge with an 86-75 victory at historic Williams Arena.

Five different Minnesota players finished in double figures behind Amir Coffey's team-high 18 points. Jordan Murphy had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Illinois (6-15, 2-8 Big Ten) will return to action at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against Nebraska at State Farm Center.

****

Minnesota 55, Illinois 48 — 12:50 left in 2nd half

This is going to be my only update of the second half. Here at least. I'll keep tweeting as much as I can, but deadline will hit hard after this game ends, and I've got writing to do. Be sure to check out Thursday's N-G and here at IlliniHQ.com for some expanded, exclusive (I'm the only Illinois media person here) coverage.

The second half is starting to trend against Illinois. The Illini haven't made a shot in the last 4 minutes. Minnesota has taken advantage of that by going on a 13-1 run in the last 2:49. The Gophers are doing a little bit of everything. More Jordan Murphy dunks. Some three-pointers by Gabe Kalsheur. Not much going for the Illinois defense either, which is going to have to change (along with, you know, making some shots) if the Illini want to win consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 5 and Dec. 8 against UNLV and East Tennessee State.

****

Illinois 39, Minnesota 37 — Halftime

Welcome back, Trent Frazier. The sophomore guard didn't have to be an offensive force in Illinois' win againt Maryland on Saturday. While it's been a fairly balanced Illini offense again tonight in Minneapolis, Frazier is certainly leading the way. He hit a three-pointer right before the halftime buzzer — his third of the game — and he has a game-high 13 points so far against the Gophers.

If the Illini can get another guy or two — like Ayo Dosunmu (four points) — going in the second half, they could build on that Maryland win.

To the Twitter machine!

I almost feel bad for Frazier because every shot he takes is a 12/10 on the difficulty scale. #illini — TankingSZN Podcast (@TankingSZNPod) January 31, 2019

TRENT. my guy gotta keep shooting. #illini — michael (@TimHalpert) January 31, 2019

That final 3 by Trent looked so similar to the one that just barely missed against Zaga. Love when he plays with confidence. He’s feeling it tonight. #Illini — Fear the Deer (@chjulian1) January 31, 2019

I’d like to see Frazier’s 3pt splits. Great pull-up shooter, catch and shoot game is lacking. Good to see him gaining confidence. #illini — Chase Von Bokel (@chasevb89) January 31, 2019

****

Illinois 25, Minnesota 25 — 6:47 left in 1st half

Seven different Illini have scored so far, with Giorgi Bezhanishvili leading the way with six points. Illinois is also shooting 44 percent from the field (although just 11 percent on 1 of 9 shooting from three-point range).

Seven different Gophers have also scored so far, with Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey leading the way with six points apiece. Minnesota is shooting 47.6 percent from the field (although 0 percent from three-point range missing all four attempts).

So ... not really a surprise we're all knotted up at 25s here at Williams Arena.

****

Illinois 17, Minnesota 15 — 11:59 left in 1st half

Nice series of possession for Illinois into the second media timeout. First was an alley oop from Ayo Dosunmu to Tevian Jones in transition for a dunk. That's the oop Illini fans have wanted all season. Then Dosunmu hit Giorgi Bezhanishvili with a pocket pass for a layup. An aggressive dribble drive from Andres Feliz turned into a nice wraparound pass for another Bezhanishvili layup. Solid all around.

****

Illinois 9, Minnesota 5 — 15:47 left in 1st half

First, there's free coffee here at Williams Arena while it lasts. Apparently Minnesota didn't get my tweet with a not so subtle hint about hot chocolate (since I'm not a coffee drinker).

Anyway, about the game. Pretty good start for the Illini. Trent Frazier got them going with a three-pointer — beating a shot clock about to expire — and then probably heat checked himself too early by launching another one in transition the next trip down. Four different Illinois players have scored, though, with the offense getting some pretty good looks. An aggressive take by Giorgi Bezhanishvili right at Minnesota shot blocker Daniel Oturu took us into the timeout.

****

Illinois at Minnesota — 8:12 p.m., BTN

****

Illinois at Minnesota — 8 p.m., BTN

The Illini know they have to play better tonight against the Gophers than they did at Iowa following their first beatdown of Minnesota. Sophomore guard Trent Frazier said as much after Tuesday's practice.

"The biggest thing for us is we’ve got to take a step forward," he said. "After the game with Minnesota we took a step backward when we went to Iowa. We can’t do that again.

"For me as a leader, I’ve got to get the guys together and continue to stress to them how important it is to know the things we have to do to win on the road. We’ve gotten a lot better. I like where we’re at. We’re going the right way, and we’re starting to click. We’re looking really good, and I’m excited for this program."

****

Illinois at Minnesota — 8 p.m., BTN

The Illini and Gophers played just two weeks ago. Illinois, of course, won by 27 points in Champaign. That doesn't mean, however, Illini coach Brad Underwood is expecting the same tonight in Minneapolis.

"It can be an advantage having them this quick," Underwood said. "It could be a disadvantage. We know we’re getting a different Minnesota team than we saw here. The numbers don’t lie. (Amir) Coffey, Gabe Kalscheur, all those guys shoot it better at home. They play a little faster at home.

"We know we’re getting a different team. That’s a great challenge for us. We expect it. We’ve had two great days of practice. I expect us to go in there no matter what the temperature is and play our tails off. We’ve got to bring the fight."

****

Illinois at Minnesota — 8 p.m., BTN

Illinois should have plenty of momentum heading into tonight's game. Beating Maryland on Saturday in New York City — upsetting the No. 13 team in the nation — should lead to a fairly elevated sense of confidence for the Illini.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood liked what he saw against the Terrapins. Seeing it again tonight is the goal.

"Obviously a good weekend in New York," Underwood said. "I was really, really proud of our guys. I keep telling you guys how much I enjoy this basketball team, and it’s very much the case. It was nice to do what you’re supposed to do at the end of a game, which is execute, get stops and then make free throws.

"This locker room is full of character guys and not characters — guys with high character. It’s a special moment. It’s why you coach, to walk into locker rooms like that after a game. To have as many losses as we have yet be in the lead in so many games. We knew we were getting close. We knew we were getting better continually even though the results didn’t always show that. It was nice to put that game together. They’re as talented a basketball team as there is in the Big Ten. For us to do that meant a lot. It goes to the character of the locker room."

****

It's really too bad there's not a good play on words for Minneapolis like Chiberia is for Chicago. Because I've experienced both today. There was probably a reason — I'd put my money on it being obscenely cold — that my flight to Minneapolis from Midway was only a third full.

But the good news is that I (as in your regular LIVE! helmsman Scott Richey) made it to the frozen north with plenty of time to spare before tonight's game between Illinois and Minnesota. Easy to do when it's an 8 p.m. tip. So if the Big Ten cameras ever pan toward the media seating up high in historic Williams Arena, I'll be the guy in the sweater thinking warm thoughts.

I'll try and refrain from any "it might be cold outside but these guys are lighting it up on the court" references in my coverage from tonight's game. But I reserve the right to tweet that at least once.

Yes, it's cold. But they play basketball indoors, so we should be fine. Don't imagine there will be a great crowd, but Minnesota fans seem like a hearty bunch so maybe they'll surprise me. Terrific showing last night at Michigan by the Wolverines' student section, but it wasn't quite as cold in Ann Arbor as it will be here in Minneapolis tonight. We'll see.

A frozen crowd might play into Illinois' favor. The Illini are trying to win their first true road game since last season at Rutgers, and any advantage — particularly this year in the Big Ten — would help. They're also trying to build off of the momentum of upsetting Maryland on Saturday.

The last time Illinois was in this position — after hammering Minnesota on Jan. 16 in Champaign — the Illini followed it up with a 24-point loss at Iowa. Can't have a repeat of that tonight if Illinois intends to keep momentum on its side heading into a winnable game Saturday at home against an ailing Nebraska team.

Since tipoff is in an hour, use your time wisely. Like by checking out all the pregame coverage right here at IlliniHQ.com ...

— Starters, stats, storylines and our beat writer's pick

— The Barn staying open for Illini visit

— Illinois among teams looking to move up tightly packed Big Ten standings

Mistake fuels fire of Jones' breakout

CHAMPAIGN — Tevian Jones wasn't idle during his eight-game suspension that stretched for almost six weeks this season.

From the Illinois men's basketball team's game at Notre Dame on Nov. 27 until the Illini's game at Indiana on Jan. 3, Jones didn't play at all for Brad Underwood's program.

But the Illinois freshman guard went through every practice with his teammates, and then came the extra work.

Extra workouts with Illini assistant coach Chin Coleman.

Extra shots at Ubben Basketball Complex by himself.

Extra time watching film — with the coaches and without — in the basketball offices.

"Being determined and persistent," Jones said was his mindset as he sat those eight games for an undisclosed violation of team policy. "From the suspension, I felt like I missed all these games, so I've got to bring it some more. With that fire up under me, that really helped me.

"I'm trying to take it as a learning experience. I'm not trying to make any more bad decisions. I'm just trying to move on from it."

It took a few games for Jones to get back in a rhythm after he returned to the court Jan. 6 at Northwestern. Foul trouble hurt him after a strong start against Minnesota on Jan. 16. More foul trouble kept him from getting consistent playing time four days later at Iowa.

Then came this past Saturday.

Jones avoided foul trouble. Made shots. Back cut the Maryland defense for a vicious dunk. His career-high 18 points helped Illinois (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) upset the ranked Terrapins, and the Illini will need more of that at 8 p.m. today in their rematch with Minnesota (15-5, 5-4) in frigid Minneapolis.

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to IllliniHQ.com before, during and after tonight's game for expanded coverage.