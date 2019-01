Photo by: Danville police Latron Cross, 25, of Danville, on trial Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, on three counts of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2017, fatal shooting of Ollie Williams. Other Related Content Danville man convicted of murder in 2017 shooting

DANVILLE – Latron Y. Cross, 25, of Danville, on Thursday was sentenced to 59 years in prison for the 2017 shooting of Ollie G. Williams, 27, of Danville, which prosecutors said was done in retaliation of his sister Latifah Cross' murder in 2013.

In November, a Vermilion County jury found Latron Cross guilty.

This is a developing story