Danville man sentenced to 59 years in 2017 fatal shooting

Photo by: Danville police Latron Y. Cross, 25, of Danville, sentenced Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, to 59 years in prison after being convicted Nov. 8 of first-degree murder in the July 7, 2017, fatal shooting of Ollie Williams, 27, of Danville.

DANVILLE — A 25-year-old Danville man convicted of gunning down one of the rival gang members who was found responsible for his sister's murder five years earlier is heading to prison for what's likely the rest of his life.

Vermilion County Circuit Judge Nancy Fahey on Thursday sentenced Latron Y. Cross to 59 years in prison for the July 7, 2017, fatal shooting of Ollie G. Williams, 27, on the edge of the Holiday Hills subdivision. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder on Nov. 8.

Cross was credited with already having served 568 days — or a little more than 1.5 years — behind bars, but he must serve 100 percent of the remainder of the sentence followed by three years of parole.

Prior to sentencing Cross, Fahey called him to stand before her and asked if he had anything to say. Aftre he said no, she had some stern words for him about his criminal actions — and actions in the courtroom.

"You somehow think this is funny," she said, saying she watched him smile and smirk throughout not only Thursday's hearing but also his four-day jury trial in November. "You have shown absolutely no remorse at all."

The judge went on to say the sentence was needed because of Cross' long criminal history, but more importantly, to send a strong message to others who would commit such a senseless act.

"It's despicable. It's inexcusable," she said of Cross' actions and the rampant gang activity and gun violence in the community.

"What has been going on — the back and forth ... the gun violence — has got to stop," Fahey continued, telling Cross she would make an example of him and anyone else like him who comes before her.

Mr. Williams, 27, of Danville, was riding his bike in the 1400 block of Eastview Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. July 7, 2017, when he was shot in the abdomen and hip by someone in a passing vehicle. He died several hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, but not before identifying his killer.

Both the first police officer at the scene and a female motorist who stopped to call 911 when she saw Mr. Williams lying in a ditch testified that the victim identified the shooter as Cross.

State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy and Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Weber told the jury that Cross killed Mr. Williams to avenge the May 21, 2013, shooting death of his sister, 21-year-old Latifah D.L. Cross. Police said she was caught in the crossfire of two rival gangs.

Mr. Williams and Kevin L. Marshall — now 28, of Danville — each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a six-year prison sentence under an agreement made by a former prosecutor. Both men were released on parole on June 16, 2017.

Marshall reoffended in Cook County and was sent back to prison, and Mr. Williams was shot and killed three weeks later.

At Cross' sentencing hearing, Public Defender Mike Mara asked for the minimum sentence of 20 years, saying that although his client had a long criminal history and didn't graduate from high school, he had gotten his GED in jail. He also said his client maintained his innocence and is planning to appeal.

At the trial, Mara unsuccessfully tried to prove that Cross was at his grandmother Naomi Cross' house in Holiday Hills at the time of the shooting. Both Cross and his grandmother testified to that and tried to pin the shooting on the defendant's cousin, Albert Gardner, saying he borrowed the car Cross was driving and never returned.

A police detective testified that Naomi Cross didn't come forward with that alibi until a month after Mr. Gardner, 23, and Tahji S. McGill, 17, were shot and killed outside of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club on June 16 in Danville.

Lacy asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence of 60 years. Beforehand, she called Danville police detective Patrick Carley, an expert on local gangs, to the stand to show the history of two rival gangs and Cross' longtime affiliation with one of them.

Carley testified that violence between the groups — who go by the Rude Boy gang and 450 gang, among other names — dates back to when Deandre Dunbar was shot and killed at Fair Oaks in February 2013, a week shy of his 24th birthday. It continued with Miss Cross' death that May and the shooting of two gang members that June.

Lacy showed a YouTube video of Rude Boy gang members flashing cash, guns and smoking what appears to be marijuana while rapping, and Carley identified one of them holding a gun as Cross. He also identified Cross throwing up Rude Boy gang signs in Facebook photos.

Carley also testified that when Cross was interviewed by a fellow officer in 2012, he admitted to being part of the So Icy gang, which later became the Rude Boy gang.

Meanwhile, Carley said, Mr. Williams was part of the Hot Boy gang, which became the 450 gang when he was in prison.

"This is a cycle of violence, and the cycle of violence needs to stop," Lacy said, arguing that Mr. Williams' death wasn't just a revenge killing but premeditated.

At Cross' trial, Velma Taylor, Mr. Williams' mother, testified that Cross' then-girlfriend, Latina Jones, took her to doctor appointments and Cross would sometimes ride along with them.

"He was set up," Lacy said, saying Jones and Cross befriended Taylor so they could get information on her son and that's how Cross knew he would be riding his bike that day.

"They set Ollie up, and they killed him," she said, reminding the judge the shooting occurred as a Danville Mass Transit bus whose passengers included women and children was driving toward them.

Lacy added that Cross' gang affiliation and criminal history — including robbery, burglary, weapons charges and mob action — goes back to when he was 15.

"Finally, he committed the worst crime he could commit," she said, adding the maximum was needed to send the message "that these gang members are not going to be permitted to come to Danville ... and do whatever they like and walk out the door with no consequences."