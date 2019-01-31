Fire damages a house north of Urbana

Officials are investigating the cause of blaze that damaged a house early Thursday morning just north of Urbana.

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District Chief Jason Brown says firefighters were called at around 1:50 a.m. to 410 Beason Road for a report of an attached garage on fire.

Brown says when they arrived on scene, the garage was fully involved and flames were extending into the single story house.

He says there was a woman trapped in the basement. Brown says a man was injured trying to get her out.

He says the woman eventually got out through a basement window, while the man was taken to the hospital with minor burns and cuts to his hands from breaking the window.

Brown says there was smoke and water damage throughout the house. Damages are estimated at $30,000.

The residents of the home are also displaced. Their pet bird died in the fire.

Brown says firefighters had to occasionally warm up their equipment as temperatures were below zero at the time of the fire. He says there was also ice "all over the place."