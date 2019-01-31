No one hurt in semitrailer crash on I-74 near Champaign-Urbana line

URBANA — All lanes of Interstate 74 westbound have been reopened after an accident involving a semitrailer truck Thursday evening near the Champaign-Urbana line.

Illinois State Police Sgt. J. Tom Lillard said the crash happened about 9 p.m. at mile marker 182.5, about halfway between the Neil Street and Lincoln Avenue exits, and was a result of ice on the road.

He said the crash involved property damage only, and warned motorists to slow down and use caution in bad weather.