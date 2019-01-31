One hospitalized in house fire in north Urbana

URBANA — Officials are investigating the cause of blaze that damaged a house early Thursday morning just north of Urbana, sending one person to the hospital, killing a pet bird and displacing the residents.

Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District Chief Jason Brown said firefighters were called around 1:50 a.m. to a property in the 400 block of Beason Road for a report of an attached garage on fire. When they arrived, the garage was fully involved and flames were extending into the single-story house.

Brown said a man was taken to the hospital with minor burns and cuts to his hands from breaking a window to help a woman who was trapped in the basement. She escaped unharmed.

Brown estimated damages at $30,000, nothing there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

He said firefighters had to occasionally warm up their equipment as temperatures were below zero at the time of the fire, adding there was ice "all over the place."