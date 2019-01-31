Winter weather advisory issued for part of East Central Illinois

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of East Central Illinois.

The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday and includes Champaign, DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

Snowfall totals could range from 1 to 4 inches across the area. There could be a light glaze of ice in some places as well.

The combination of snow and ice will create slick roads, so use caution while driving.