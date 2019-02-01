UPDATE: Judge's vehicle focus of courthouse bomb threat

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Friday's bomb threat resulted in the closure of several streets near the Champaign County Courthouse. Image

URBANA — The Champaign County Courthouse was evacuated this afternoon because of a bomb threat involving a vehicle in the parking lot east of the building.

The vehicle in question belongs to presiding Judge Tom Difanis.

He was told that the courthouse bomb-sniffing dog and a second dog from the University of Illinois Police had “hit” on his vehicle.

Earlier, Difanis’ court clerk had received a piece of mail through the U.S. Mail that had what appeared to have threatening writing on the outside of the envelope. She showed it to the judge before taking it to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, who is responsible for courthouse security, made the decision to evacuate the courthouse.

Bomb experts started Difanis’ vehicle and moved it a few feet around 2:45 p.m. Difanis and other courthouse personnel were sheltering in nearby Lincoln Square Mall.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police allowed people to re-enter the courthouse to gather their belongs in order to leave for the day. The threat was determined to be outside the building only.

At 3:15 p.m., authorities started taking down barricades surrounding the courthouse and the courthouse was reopened.

Heuerman's office released a statement at 3:17 p.m.

"On Friday, February 1, the Champaign County Courhouse receivede a suspicious package. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the Courthouse would be temporarily evacuated, pending further investigation, out of an abundance of caution for employees and visitors. At the time of this press release, the Courthouse has been reopened but the investigation is ongoing."

Earlier, the courthouse was emptied and those inside were told not to head east of the building, where a parking lot was closed off with crime tape.

The University of Illinois' Explosive Ordnance Device Team was called.

Vine Street from south of the federal courthouse north to Main Street is blocked off. And Main Street from Vine to Broadway is blocked off. Elm Street from Vine to Broadway is also blocked off.

The federal courthouse at the corner of Vine and Elm streets has also been evacuated.

It was April 8, 1997, when John Ewing, a disgruntled plaintiff in a slip-and-fall lawsuit that had been dismissed, threw a Molotov cocktail into a third-floor courtroom of the old courthouse.

Ewing remains locked up in a federal mental health facility.

That incident spurred security measures that had not been in place at the courthouse, such as an X-ray machine and a metal detector.

Tim Ditman contributed to this report.