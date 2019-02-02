LIVE! Nebraska

Illinois vs. Nebraska — 1:15 p.m., BTN

Sneak preview of what you'll find in Sunday's N-G ... the Bezhanishvili brothers!

Got a chance to talk with Illini freshman forward Giorgi's older brother Davit, who's in town from Vienna, Austria, and in the U.S. for the first time.

Giorgi has a big fan here today: his brother Davit. #ILLINI pic.twitter.com/fBDNGLPQWg — Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) February 2, 2019

Today's game is certainly a winnable one for Illinois. Of course, the Illini had another one this week at Minnesota. Then the Gophers went on a tremendous second half run.

"I thought we had an opportunity to really take control of that game being up five (points) with about 14 (minutes) to go," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Two offensive rebounds hurt us, and then we just couldn’t make a layup. ... We missed about 19 shots within about three feet of the basket. We had a chance for five and-ones that were just there."

One guy that wasn't missing shots was Trent Frazier. The sophomore guard was 10 of 14 from the field for 30 points — just two shy off matching his career high set last season against Wisconsin.

"I’ve never been a real big fan of having guys have 30," Underwood said. "Personally, I’d rather have five guys in double figures. Yet, I don’t detract from Trent at all. It’s not like he took 29 shots to get 30 points. It wasn’t like he was out there gunning. We missed 19 layups. He just took 14 shots, and the ball went in. I’m more concerned with the guys that missed layups and missed shots."

Good afternoon Illinois fans. Since I didn't freeze into a sports writer-cicle in Minneapolis earlier this week, I'm back with another LIVE! Report at State Farm Center for some Saturday afternoon basketball. Any afternoon basketball is the best.

Illinois and Nebraska are an hour from tipoff in their Big Ten rematch. The Cornhuskers handled the Illini in the conference opener for both teams exactly two months ago in Lincoln, Neb. It's a game Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Friday that he felt the Illini never really threatened in.

Illinois needs a win today. At home against a reeling Nebraska team? Yeah, that moves this one into the "must win" category. The Cornhuskers have lost four straight, six of their last eight and their thin rotation (their bench is basically a nonfactor) is going to be put to the test the rest of the season since Isaac Copeland is out after tearing his ACL.

Basically, all those things line up for Illinois to get back on track with a home win. Making it two in a row next week will be tough considering the next team up is Michigan State, but if the Illini can win two of three in this three-game homestand (Rutgers being the third opponent), that's a positive step forward.

Plenty more to come from the LIVE! Report this afternoon, so while you've got a little time before tipoff catch up on our Illini coverage from the last couple days ...

Rematch againsrt Nebraska offers Illini shot at redemption

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood didn't pull any punches when he discussed how Illinois men's basketball played in its Big Ten opener at Nebraska on Dec. 2. The Illini coach certainly didn't try and sugarcoat that 75-60 loss.

"We weren't very good," Underwood said. "It's the one game all year I feel like we never really threatened."

Underwood doesn't see that same Illinois team two months later as the Illini (6-15, 2-8 Big Ten) get set for their rematch with the Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7) at 1:15 p.m. today at State Farm Center.

"We were really all over the place," Underwood said about Illinois' 15-point loss in Lincoln, Neb. "Yet, I thought we competed hard. We tried to take six charges in the first half of that game. That kept us in it, to be quite honest. Offensively we didn't have much of our ball screen stuff in yet. We've developed there a great deal.

"It was probably the one night that Ayo (Dosunmu) looked like a freshman. He didn't have a good night. It was tough all the way around, but you've got to give Nebraska a lot of credit. They played with a tremendous amount of energy and emotion in that game. It was game one. I've said it many times that we would be a better team month by month, and we're a lot better basketball team than we were that faced Nebraska the first time."

Nebraska's in a different spot two months after that win, too. The Cornhuskers have lost four straight and six of eight and are dealing with replacing redshirt senior forward Isaac Copeland Jr., who's out for the year with a torn ACL.

"We were playing at an extremely high level when we played them last time, and, quite frankly, we're not at that level right now," Nebraska coach Tim Miles said. "With Tevian Jones, (Illinois has) added more talent. I think they're more talented and more confident, and we're kind of searching for ourselves. It's kind of a reversal of roles."

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com throughout the day for more Illini basketball coverage.