Fire reported in Fisher

FISHER — A Sunday afternoon fire caused minimal damage to a Fisher home, according to a fire department report. Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said that firefighters were called to a single story home at 200 Broadway Street at 5:05 p.m. Stalter said there had been a small fire in a bathroom. “The homeowner had a fire extinguisher and put it out before we even got there," he said. No injuries were reported.

“It is an example why homeowners should keep fire extinguishers in their homes,” Stalter said.