No one hurt in bathroom fire at home in Fisher

FISHER — A Sunday afternoon fire caused minimal damage to a Fisher home, according to a fire department report.

Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said firefighters were called to a single-story home in the 200 block of Broadway Street at 5:05 p.m.

Stalter said there had been a small fire in a bathroom.

"The homeowner had a fire extinguisher and put it out before we even got there," he said.

No injuries were reported.

"It is an example why homeowners should keep fire extinguishers in their homes," Stalter said.