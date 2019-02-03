Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Southbound lane of I-57 closed north of Pesotum due to vehicle fire

Sun, 02/03/2019 - 1:18pm | Tim Mitchell

PESOTUM - Both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 were originally closed north of Pesotum as a result of a vehicle fire.
But one southbound lane re-opened for traffic at 1:37 p.m.
Illinois State Police have been called to Interstate 57 about a mile and a half north of Pesotum.
Troopers report a truck tractor semi trailer was on fire at about 1 p.m.
No information about injuries was immediately available.

 

