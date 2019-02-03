Southbound lane of I-57 closed north of Pesotum due to vehicle fire

PESOTUM - Both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 were originally closed north of Pesotum as a result of a vehicle fire.

But one southbound lane re-opened for traffic at 1:37 p.m.

Illinois State Police have been called to Interstate 57 about a mile and a half north of Pesotum.

Troopers report a truck tractor semi trailer was on fire at about 1 p.m.

No information about injuries was immediately available.