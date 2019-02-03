Urbana police investigate two shootings

URBANA — Urbana police are investigating two shootings, one late Saturday night on University Avenue and one early Sunday morning on Green Street.

A Rantoul man was injured in the first shooting. Police report no known injuries in the second shooting.

According to an Urbana police report, officers were called to a gas station in the 2100 block of East University Avenue at 11:51 p.m. Saturday for a shooting there.

Police found a 20-year-old Rantoul man injured and shell casings.

The victim was taken to an Urbana hospital, where he was treated for what police said was a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm and later released.

According to police, the victim and three other people had stopped at the gas station. Three people were sitting in the vehicle while a fourth person began walking back to the vehicle.

Suddenly, gunfire erupted near the side of the gas station building.

Police said multiple rounds hit the vehicle. The Rantoul man shot in the arm was one of the three people sitting in the vehicle.

Police found shell casings.

Police had no information about possible suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

Then, at 4:46 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 700 block of East Green Street for a shooting at that location.

Police said they found evidence of shots fired and shell casings.

A nearby occupied house was also damaged.

Following an investigation by patrol officers and police detectives, police asked for a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of Grove.

Members of the Metro SWAT team, Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Urbana police detectives executed the search warrant at the apartment at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

No incidents were reported in connection with that search.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

The Urbana Police Department is asking that anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings of the area of either shooting call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.

Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submitting a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submitting a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.

Champaign County Crimestoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for either crime.