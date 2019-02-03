Urbana police investigating two overnight shootings

URBANA — Urbana police are investigating two shootings, one late Saturday night on University Avenue and one early Sunday morning on Green Street.

A Rantoul man was injured in the first shooting. Police report no known injuries in the second shooting.

According to an Urbana police report, officers were called to a gas station in the 2100 block of East University Avenue at 11:51 p.m. Saturday for a shooting there. They found a 20-year-old Rantoul man who had been injured and bullet casings.

The victim was taken to an Urbana hospital, where he was treated for what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and later released.

According to police, the victim and three other people had stopped at the gas station. Three people were sitting in the vehicle while a fourth person began walking back to the vehicle. Suddenly, gunfire erupted near the side of the building.

Police said multiple rounds hit the vehicle. The Rantoul man who was shot in the arm was one of the three people sitting in the vehicle.

Police had no information about possible suspects as of Sunday afternoon.

Then, at 4:46 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 700 block of East Green Street. They said they found evidence of shots fired and bullet casings.

A nearby occupied house was also damaged.

Following an investigation by officers and detectives, police asked for a search warrant for an apartment in the 200 block of Grove Street.

Members of the Metro SWAT team, Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Urbana police detectives executed the search warrant at the apartment at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

No incidents were reported in connection with that search. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Urbana police are asking that anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings of the area of either shooting call them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for either crime.