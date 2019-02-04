Trent Frazier: Defender

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Sophomore Trent Frazier is the leading returning scorer for Illinois and will have a new role next season: leader.

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier has drawn some serious defensive assignments this season. And he’s delivered.

Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins finished with seven turnovers in the Maui Invitational. Anthony Cowan Jr. was a complete non-factor in the second half of Illinois’ upset win of Maryland. And Nebraska’s Glynn Watson Jr.? He was 3 of 12 for six points Saturday in another Illini victory and spent the end of the game on the bench with five fouls.

Frazier has taken some serious pride in his defensive effort this season, too. He wants to be an All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection, and Illinois will need more of those lockdown type performances the rest of the season. Like in Tuesday’s game against junior point guard Cassius Winston and No. 9 Michigan State.

Winston leads the Big Ten in assists and ranks fourth in scoring. Frazier won’t be flying solo defensively against Winston — Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz will both draw some time, too — but the 6-foot-1 lefty guard out of Florida has another tough task on his plate for the Illini.