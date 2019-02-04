UPDATED: 7 students, parent arrested after fights at Urbana High; teacher injured

Photo by: Robin Scholz/AP Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette People talk to police officers outside the front door following an early dismissal due to an incident atUrbana High School on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

5:15 p.m. update

URBANA — Seven juveniles and one parent were arrested at Urbana High School on Monday afternoon after a fight that sent at least one teacher to the hospital.

Urbana Police Lt. Rich Surles said a fight occurred just outside the cafeteria earlier in the day. After it was broken up, other fights broke out among students elsewhere in the school, resulting in multiple charges including mob action and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Police identified 35-year-old Adrian Pettis as the adult arrested on charges of resisting/obstructing a police officer. The exact number of students involved wasn't immediately known.

“I can confirm that there were a lot of people,” Surles said.

The severity of the situation led to Urbana police requesting backup from other law enforcement units.

A motive for the fight is also currently unclear, Surles added.

All UHS students were dismissed at 1:25 — a decision Surles said the school consulted with the department about, but made on its own.

Parents said they were upset that communication from the school didn’t immediately indicate that police had been called or give a detailed reason for the decision.

In a one-line email sent to parents at 1:06, high school Principal Deloris Brown wrote, “Due to the repeated altercations and incidents today, we will be releasing students for the remainder of the day at 1:25 p.m.”

The message came less than 20 minutes before all students were dismissed from the building.

Calls and texts were also sent to parents to inform them of the early dismissal, but didn’t mention why the dismissal was occurring.

“I want to give them the benefit of the doubt dealing with the safety of things at hand,” said parent Dana Mancuso. “There needed to be additional information about who was affected by the incidents in order to alleviate concern.”

Extra police will be on-site for Tuesday's classes, according to a press release sent jointly from police and the Urbana school district.

URBANA — Students are being dismissed early following a fight early this afternoon at Urbana High School.

Parents were notified that students were being let out at 1:25 p.m. Calls to the school went directly to voice mail.

Multiple police units and at least one fire truck and ambulance were dispatched to the high school early this afternoon after reports of a fight.

A science teacher was reportedly among those injured in a fight near the lunchroom, UHS students told News-Gazette Media.

The Urbana Police Department offered no comment on the situation.

Police remain on the scene.