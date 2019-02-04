UPDATED: Students dismissed early following fight at Urbana High

ABOVE: People talk to police officers outside the front door following an early dismissal due to an incident at Urbana High School on Monday.

URBANA — Students are being dismissed early following a fight early this afternoon at Urbana High School.

Parents were notified that students were being let out at 1:25 p.m. Calls to the school went directly to voice mail.

Multiple police units and at least one fire truck and ambulance were dispatched to the high school early this afternoon after reports of a fight.

A science teacher was reportedly among those injured in a fight in the lunchroom, UHS students told News-Gazette Media.

The Urbana Police Department offered no comment on the situation.

Police remain on the scene.