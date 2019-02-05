Culver's adding Urbana restaurant

URBANA — A new Culver’s is expected to open later this year in Urbana.

Coming to the long vacant lot at the southwest corner of University Avenue and Race Street in Urbana, the Culver’s will join the two in Champaign and one in Danville.

“It’s going to be a great project,” said Jay Sikorski, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty who represented Culver’s in the sale.

Culver’s bought about an acre of land at 413 N. Race St., Sikorski said, between Leal Park on the west and the fast food restaurant Windy City Express to the east.

It includes one house that will be torn down, he said.

The land is currently higher than street level, so Sikorski said Culver’s is working with the Illinois Department of Transportation to lower it to street level.

“It won’t have such an incline,” Sikorski said.

He said the sale closed last week, but declined to share the price.

“They’ve been looking at that area for a long time,” he said. “That was a site they certainly liked.”

The local Culver's franchise owner could not immediately be reached for comment.