Culver's set to open new location near downtown Urbana

URBANA — A new Culver's is expected to open later this year near downtown Urbana.

Coming to the long-vacant lot at the southwest corner of University Avenue and Race Street, the newest Culver's will join two in Champaign and one in Danville.

"It really depends on the weather here in the spring, but we're probably looking at maybe a late-summer opening," said Troy Vodacek, who owns the three other East Central Illinois Culver's franchises with his wife, Kathryn, and her parents, Gary and Judy Satterlee.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant is known for its hamburgers and custard and has more than 600 locations around the country.

"It's going to be a great project," said Jay Sikorski, a broker with Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty who represented Culver's in the sale.

Culver's bought about an acre of land at 413 N. Race St., between Leal Park on the west and the Windy City Express restaurant to the east. It includes one house that will be torn down.

The lot is currently a few feet higher than the road but slopes down at the back of the property, so Vodacek said they'd like to lower it to street level and move the dirt to the back of the property to create a level lot.

The sale closed last week, but Sikorski, Vodacek and the seller declined to share the price. It hadn't yet been posted to the county assessor's website.

"They've been looking at that area for a long time," Sikorski said. "That was a site they certainly liked."

Vodacek said the local Culver's stores are doing well.

"The Champaign-Urbana market's been great for us, so it made sense geographically to put a store over in the Urbana area," he said.

And he said the location on University Avenue made sense.

"We wanted to stay close to the university and close to the hospitals in that area." Vodacek said. "We looked around and finally settled on that."

Culver's bought the properties from the estate of Jim Burch, a prominent commercial real-estate agent who died in 2013.

"He started acquiring properties a number of years ago," said John Kiser of Burch Kiser Real Estate, which marketed the lot. "As they became available, he kept buying additional ones. He finally got enough properties to make a nice commercial development lot."