Tolono school buses running again after morning gas leak at barn

Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:47am | Tim Ditman

TOLONO — Buses will run Wednesday afternoon at Tolono schools after a gas leak at the bus barn canceled morning service.

Unit 7 Superintendent Andy Larson said officials discovered the leak around 6 a.m. He said a gas heater didn't ignite and began leaking. Things have since returned to normal.

Larson said around three-fourths of the student body were able to find a ride to school.

Tolono contracts with First Student for bus service.
 

