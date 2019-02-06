Tolono school buses running again after morning gas leak at barn

TOLONO — Buses will run Wednesday afternoon at Tolono schools after a gas leak at the bus barn canceled morning service.

Unit 7 Superintendent Andy Larson said officials discovered the leak around 6 a.m. He said a gas heater didn't ignite and began leaking. Things have since returned to normal.

Larson said around three-fourths of the student body were able to find a ride to school.

Tolono contracts with First Student for bus service.

