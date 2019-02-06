Unit 7 school buses running again after morning gas leak

Buses will run Wednesday afternoon at Unit 7 schools in Tolono after a gas leak at the bus barn canceled morning bus service.



Unit 7 superintendent Andy Larson said officials discovered the leak at around 6 a.m. He said a gas heater didn't ignite and began leaking. Things have since returned to normal.



Larson said around three-fourths of the student body were able to find a ride to school.



Unit 7 contracts with First Student for bus service.

