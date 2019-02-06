We're talking Illini

Two top 25 wins in 10 days. Hard to believe Illinois lost at home to Florida Atlantic just more than a month ago. The Illini have made some serious strides in the new year, and Tuesday night's upset of No. 9 Michigan State is the latest statement by Brad Underwood's team.

Beat writer Scott Richey will answer any and all of your Illinois hoops questions starting at 12:30 p.m.