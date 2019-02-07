UPDATED: wind advisory issued for of East Central Illinois

New 1 p.m. Thursday:



The weather service has issued a wind advisory for East Central Illinois until 3 a.m. Friday.



Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.



**

Original story:



The National Weather Service says a dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

Ford and Iroquois counties are the same advisory until 2 p.m. Thursday. Visibility is expected to be one quarter of a mile or less.

Turn on your headlights and slow down.