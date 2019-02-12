Champaign man killed in head-on collision on I-57 near Bradley

Other Related Content Ice, snow to blame for Illinois outages, slick roads

BRADLEY — A Champaign man was killed Monday night in a head-on crash with a semitrailer truck in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said about 7:30 p.m., Oscar Valdovinous, 23, was southbound on Interstate 57 about 2 miles north of Bradley when he lost control of his car.

It went through the median, then into the northbound lanes, where it hit a semi head-on.

A state police spokesperson said icy conditions were a contributing factor to the accident.

Mr. Valdovinous was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kankakee County coroner. The driver of the semi was not injured, police said.