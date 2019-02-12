UPDATED: Latest weather advisories for the area

10:45 a.m. Update

The dense fog advisory has been cancelled.

9 a.m. Update

All of East Central Illinois will be under a wind advisory starting Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says that Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties will be under the advisory from Tuesday afternoon until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Westerly winds could gust anywhere from 40 to 50 miles per hour, which will make travel difficult on north-south roads, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use extra caution while driving and be sure to secure your outdoor items. Tree damage will also be possible.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties are under a dense fog advisory until noon Tuesday. Visibility will be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. Be sure to turn on your headlights.

