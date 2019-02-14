LIVE! Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN — Ayo Dosunmu hit a clutch three-pointer with 29 seconds to play, helping Illinois win its fourth straight game and clinch its first true road victory of the season 63-56 against Ohio State.

Dosunmu and Trent Frazier led Illinois with 15 points apiece. Giorgi Bezhanishvili chipped in 13. Illinois (10-15, 6-8 Big Ten) will try and make it five wins in a row — and two straight on the road — Monday at Wisconsin.

****

Illinois 48, Ohio State 45 — 7:10 left in 2nd half

This has not been a terrific second half for Illinois. Yet, here the Illini are leading by three. So there's that. Ohio State, of course, hasn't been that much bettter. A couple of Duane Washington Jr. dunks are the highlights for the Buckeyes, as they got back in this thing after Giorgi Bezhanishvili got the Illini going early in the half.

****

Illinois 40, Ohio State 40 — 11:31 left in 2nd half

And just like that, Ohio State's right back in this game — despite the fact the Buckeyes are up to 16 turnovers. Of course, the fact Illinois hasn't scored in 4 minutes, 23 seconds and has made just one of its last eight shots hasn't helpd the Illini's chances. Alan Griffin is giving Illinois good minutes and has made some nice defensive plays in this stretch, but the Illini have nothing going on the offensive end. Hope everybody took the under.

****

Illinois 40, Ohio State 35 — 15:07 left in 2nd half

Giorgi Bezhanishvili didn't have much of an impact in the first half. The Illinois freshman forward had just two points, and while he appeared out of position on several potential rebounds he did pull down four in the first 20 minutes. The Illini have gone back to the tried and true method (from the Rutgers game) of establishing Bezhanishvili on the block offensively to start the second half, and he's delivered. The Illinois big man has seven points this half alone.

Also, Trent Frazier's knee appears to be fine, and so do his arms. The sophomore guard hit another three-pointer, giving him a game-high 13 points so far.

****

Illinois 30, Ohio State 27 — Halftime

A few things that would have made the first half better for the Illini ...

— Trent Frazier not hurting his left knee. The sophomore guard had 10 first half points. Then went to the bench. His health could make a difference in the final 20 minutes.

— Better free throw shooting. Illinois went 3 of 7 at the line in the first 20 minutes. Ohio State was 9 of 12.

— Kaleb Wesson not hitting that three-pointer with 36 seconds left in the half. A six-point lead would obviously be better than a three-point lead.

— Doing a little more off Ohio State's turnovers. The Buckeyes' turned it over 10 times. The Illini scored 10 points off them. That's good, but could have been better.

To the Twitter machine!

Why are our out of timeout plays so bad? What is Underwood drawing up? #Illini — Ryan Huffer (@ryhuff13) February 15, 2019

Illini up 30-27 at half. I’ll take it — ILLINI RANTS (@illini_rants) February 15, 2019

Has anyone checked if Trent is still alive? #illini — Aaron Pinkston (@pinkstonaa) February 15, 2019

Why does Kipper all of a sudden have the worst looking shot in the country???? — IlliniBballFanatic (@IlliniBball16) February 15, 2019

****

Illinois 27, Ohio State 18 — 3:51 left in 1st half

Ayo Dosunmu delivered the team-leading performance against Michigan State with 24 points. Then it was Giorgi Bezhanishvili against Rutgers, with the Illinois freshman forward putting up a career high 35 points.

Tonight in Columbus? Seems like it's Trent Frazier's turn. The sophomore guard already has 10 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and he's shooting with some serious confidence. Illinois' nine point lead, of course, has been helped by Ohio State turning the ball over more (seven times to the Illini's five) and the Buckeyes also shooting a worse percentage (33 percent to the Illini's 48).

****

Illinois 20, Ohio State 16 — 7:33 left in 1st half

Brad Underwood's main talking point heading into today's road game? Having the toughness to win away from home. Toughness like going after loose balls. Winning 50-50 balls. Hauling in offensive rebounds.

The last of those three has paid off in the last couple minutes for the Illini. Kipper Nichols hauled in an offensive rebound and got the putback to fall. Another offensive rebound by Andres Feliz soon after led immediatley to a Trent Frazier three-pointer. Second chance points are huge.

****

Illinois 15, Ohio State 12 — 11:25 left in 1st half

Can't say the "sloppy" nature of tonight's game is completely gone, but Illinois is making good on the possessions it does hang on to the ball. Consecutive and-1 opportunities by Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier have been big. Great finishes by both Illini guards. Dosunmu missed his free throw. We'll see what Frazier does when the second media timeout is complete.

Those Illinois makes are the difference maker in the early going. The Illini are shooting 54 percent. Ohio State is shooting just 38 percent.

****

Illinois 7, Ohio State 7 — 15:48 left in 1st half

First of all, Keita Bates-Diop is here. Illinois fans will remember the Normal U-High grad as the one who got away. Or one of many, at least, in the John Groce era. Ohio State fans will remember him as last year's Big Ten Player of the Year, and the folks behind me were lamenting for him to still be on the Buckeyes' roster. Alas, he plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As far as the game goes, a little sloppy from both teams so far with two turnovers apiece. Aaron Jordan leads the Illini with three points. C.J. Jackson has three points for the Buckeyes.

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 6 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio State beat Illinois by 10 points when the two teams met in Chicago the first week of December. Here's what Illini coach Brad Underwood had to say about the rematch — especially coming off three straight wins.

"I hope we’re executing better," Underwood said. "They went right at us with (Kaleb) Wesson to open the second half. We know what people are trying to do, and we’ve got to take it away. Those were our mistakes. Offensively, we’ve got to help ourselves by not missing 18 layups.

"We talk about (the winning streak) a lot. You’ve got to be careful you don’t drink the poison. It’s about the locker room and about the guys in there. Those are the only things that matter. I try to keep it very real with them and very honest. There’s some things we didn’t do very well against Rutgers that we’ve got to get better at. Try not to make too much out of it and just be consistent in who you are every day."

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 6 p.m., ESPN2

Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Ayo Dosunmu sweeping the Big Ten weekly honors this week was a serious accomplishment. More so considering no Big Ten team ever had ever swept the awards with freshmen.

VIDEO: @CoachUnderwood, @AyoDos_11 and Giorgi Bezhanishvili break down Thursday's game at Ohio State and the importance of getting that first true road win. https://t.co/N0aERdiuXc #Illini pic.twitter.com/9D1wAiu1Uz — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 13, 2019

"I think it speaks a lot to our team," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Individual awards usually happen when you’re winning and having success. Giorgi’s success came because guys got him the ball and were able to do some things to be successful, and he finished it.

"Ayo’s, I thought a couple times, had a great opportunity to win the Freshman fo the Week award. That speaks to how good our league is with some of the young guys. He’s had a sensational week. It’s big for our program. It’s big to have guys that are young and accomplishign great things. We can sell that in a lot of different ways."

****

Illinois at Ohio State — 6 p.m., ESPN2

Kaleb Wesson has been a problem for plenty of teams this season. That included the Illini, who struggled at times against the Ohio State big man in early December in Chicago. Foul trouble limited the totality of what Wesson was able to do, but he still put up 13 points and seven rebounds.

Wesson will be Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Adonis De La Rosa's responsibility. The latter played just 6 minutes in that game at the United Center.

"He was just barely back," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. De La Rosa had played limited minutes before that as part of his comeback from offseason ACL surgery.

"He was ready to play — he was healthy — but he had so little experience in what we were doing at that time," Underwood continued. "His game has matured. He’s grown a lot. he’s a guy that we feel comfortable with,. He’s guarding ball screens better.

"He’s executing offensively better. He’s impacting the game by getting to the free throw line with his hard post ups and drawing fouls. First game, we were just trying to get him two or three trips up the court with him not needing oxygen. We’ve gotten by that."

****

Good evening and a Happy Valentine's Day from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Illinois and Ohio State are about an hour from tipoff here in the Buckeye State, and to say this is perhaps a pivotal game for the Illini might be an understatement.

To be fair, at 9-15, Illinois' season as a whole is close to a wash save for winning out and doing a little damage in the Big Ten tournament, too. But this home stretch of the 2018-19 regular season is all about continuing to lay the groundwork for what could/should be a better 2019-20.

Illinois just finished up a fairly important stretch of basketball. Three straight Big Ten home games — the most in a row in conference play this season — was a chance for the Illini to get their season on track. (Don't think I messed up and meant to say back on track. There was no track before those three games). Illinois took care of business with three wins, including an upset of then No. 9 Michigan State.

This next four-game stretch could be even more telling. Three of those games, including tonight's, are away from State Farm Center. Illinois has yet to win a true road game this season. Now would seem like a good time to do so, and it's the next step the Illini truly have to take.

Considering the next two of those road games are at Wisconsin and at Purdue, coming out on the right side of this winnable game against Ohio State is kind of a big deal. Will the Illini make it happen? We'll see.

As promised: Latest guest in @Tatelines podcast series is @B1GMBBall player of the week, #Illini freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Turns out they share more than sports in common. 'Foxtrot, jive, rumba, samba, cha-cha ... I just love to dance.' Enjoy: https://t.co/OQAx7wtl4b pic.twitter.com/UrlLDjf5DL — The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 13, 2019

Meanwhile, since you've got some time before tipoff, make sure to catch up on all things Illinois basketball right here at IlliniHQ.com ...

CHAMPAIGN — Three hundred fifty-five days.

That's how long the Illinois men's basketball team has gone since its last true road win. That Feb. 25, 2018, victory at Rutgers was a bit of a rarity itself — the only road win of the 2017-18 season and almost a year to the day from the last one for the Illini.

Illinois has only won three times away from State Farm Center in the Brad Underwood era. Last year's Braggin' Rights game in St. Louis, the road trip to Jersey and this year's upset of Maryland in New York City. The Illini (9-15, 5-8 Big Ten) will try to make it four — and a first in a true road environment this season — with a 6 p.m. tipoff today at Ohio State (16-7, 6-6).

Illinois had a specific goal when it started its three-game homestand Feb. 2 against Nebraska. Win them all. The Illini's focus has narrowed ahead of today's game at Ohio State. Do what they haven't done all year — beat a team on its own court.

"When you have the goal of trying to win conference championships and be successful in postseason, winning on the road is something you have to learn to accomplish," Underwood said Wednesday. "(It takes) a locker room full of guys committed to each other, a locker room that you have to execute. There's got to be some toughness beyond that.

"You usually don't shoot the ball as well on the road as home, so you've got to find ways to make up for that — loose balls, 50-50 balls, offensive rebounds. Toughness things are important, and those are things you have to do."

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com for more Illini hoops coverage before, during and after tonight's game.