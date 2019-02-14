Philo man killed in Indiana crash

Thursday 1:20 p.m. Update

Authorities are continuing to investigate a five vehicle crash in southern Indiana Wednesday that claimed the life of a Philo man and two other people.

The accident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday along southbound Interstate 65 in Jackson County north of Seymour.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles says that a semi-truck slowed down in the left lane while a pickup driven by 67-year-old John W. Mumma of Philo slowed down behind the semi. And then an R-V driven by 57-year-old Glenn E. Cardelli of Minocqua, Wisconsin, that also was carrying his wife, 57-year-old wife Kathryn L. Cardelli, slowed behind them.

Wheeles says 46-year-old Roger Woody of North Carolina was driving his semi-truck in the left lane, when he failed to slow down and hit the R-V, causing a chain-reaction crash.

He says Mumma and the Cardellis died in the crash. Four of the five vehicles caught on fire as a result of the accident.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were closed for about 11 hours during the investigation and cleanup of the crash.

No one else was injured. Toxicology tests are pending.

