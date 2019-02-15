State police closing I-57 north of Rantoul to restring power lines

RANTOUL — After a crash on Interstate 57 knocked down power lines, state police plan to shut down the interstate north of Rantoul between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to restring the power lines.

"That's the earliest they will start," Sgt. James Kleist said, adding that more information would be coming later about how long the restringing will take.

The accident happened about six miles north of Rantoul in the southbound lanes, Kleist said.

The power lines are not in the roadway, he said, but both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed while they’re restrung.