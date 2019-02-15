UPDATE: I-57 between Rantoul and Paxton back open

UPDATED 7 p.m.:

RANTOUL — Interstate 57 north of Rantoul re-opened shortly before 7 p.m. after state police shut it down briefly to restring power lines, Sgt. James Kleist said.

The lines had been knocked down by a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries, Trooper Joseph Rush said.

UPDATED 6:35 p.m.:

RANTOUL — Interstate 57 will shut down north of Rantoul beginning at 6:35 p.m., Sgt. James Kleist said, as crews restring power lines knocked over by a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries.

The closure will shutdown both northbound and southbound lanes, and state police are directing drivers to alternate routes.

UPDATED 6:15 p.m.:

RANTOUL — Interstate 57 will be closed north of Rantoul for about an hour as state police restring the power lines, Trooper Joseph Rush said.

The lines were knocked over after a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-57 with minor injuries, Rush said.

Northbound traffic will be diverted off I-57 at the Rantoul exit, and Rush said motorists should take eastbound U.S. Route 136 to Route 45 north to Paxton.

Southbound traffic will be diverted at the Paxton exit, and Rush said these motorists should take eastbound Illinois Route 9 to Route 45 south to Rantoul.

* * *

RANTOUL — After a crash on Interstate 57 knocked down power lines, state police plan to shut down the interstate north of Rantoul between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to restring the power lines.

"That's the earliest they will start," Sgt. James Kleist said, adding that more information would be coming later about how long the restringing will take.

The accident happened about six miles north of Rantoul in the southbound lanes, Kleist said.

The power lines are not in the roadway, he said, but both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed while they’re restrung.