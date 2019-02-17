Danville fatal shooting victim identified

URBANA — The Champaign County coroner has identified the man who died of a gunshot wound Saturday.

Duane Northrup said Jermario Webb, 33, of Danville was pronounced dead at 2:47 p.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital intensive care unit in Urbana.

Northrup said Mr. Webb died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Urbana. According to Northrup, an inquest may be held at a later date.

The death is under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Danville Police Department.

According to police, Mr. Webb was shot at Danville’s Fair Oaks public housing complex.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason police responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Hartshorn Street about 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found Mr. Webb suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Persons with information about the shooting are asked to contact Danville police or call Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.