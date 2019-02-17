Two firefighters hurt while battling blaze in south Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze Sunday morning on Champaign’s south side.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters were called to a fire in the bathroom ceiling at 214 Charles St. at 5:13 a.m.

When the firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story house that had been converted into two separate apartments.

Upon further investigation, they discovered there was a fire in the attic and bathroom.

Additional Champaign Fire Department and Urbana Fire Department units responded to the home once a second-alarm was struck.

Smith said the crew remained on the scene for about two hours. The fire was extinguished by 6:28 a.m.

There had been one occupant of the building, but he or she had already left the scene by the time the firefighters arrived, Smith said.

One of the injured firefighters was taken to the hospital for treatment for what Smith called minor injuries. The other firefighter drove himself to the hospital to be evaluated.

Smith said it was too early to determine the cost of damages to the home.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire as incendiary.