Two firefighters received injuries fighting fire in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Two firefighters were injured battling a blaze Sunday morning on Champaign’s south side. Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said that firefighters were called to a fire at 214 Charles Street at 5:22 a.m. When the firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story house that had been converted into two separate apartments. Upon further investigation, they discovered there was a fire in the attic. Smith said that firefighters deployed hose lines, and the crew remained on the scene for about two hours. According to Smith, there had been one occupant of the building, but he or she had already left the scene by thew time the firefighters arrive. Two firefighters received injuries, according to Smith. One was taken to the hospital for treatment for what Smith called minor injuries. The other firefighter took himself to the hospital to be checked out. Smith said it was too early to determine a dollar amount to damages. Investigators remained at the scene on Sunday afternoon to try to determine the cause of the fire.