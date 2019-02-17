Two more measles cases confirmed in Champaign County

QUESTIONS? Ask them here

CHAMPAIGN — Two additional people have measles in Champaign County.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the additions on Sunday afternoon.

The person with the third case of measles was in quarantine for the entire infectious period.

The fourth case is pending genotyping results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Administrator Julie A. Pryde said all four of the measles cases are no longer infectious.

Pryde said most people are vaccinated for measles routinely, in childhood, starting at age one and are not at high risk for infection.

“Of most concern are people who have not been vaccinated, including infants,” she said.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is working with the Urbana Early Childhood School and Carle to identify potential contacts.

Possible exposures took place:

Between 5 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Texas Roadhouse, 204 N. Country Fair Drive, C

Between 7 and 9:10 p.m. Feb. 10 at Save-A-Lot, 220 N. Broadway Ave., U

Between 1 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11, 12, 13 and 14 at Urbana Early Childhood School, 2202 E. Washington, U

Between 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Carle Convenient Care, 1818 E. Windsor Road, U

Pryde said symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If a person develops symptoms of measles, the health district recommends staying home and calling a health care provider.

Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

For more information call the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District at 217-531-4255.