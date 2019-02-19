Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Winter weather advisory for all of East Central Illinois
Tue, 02/19/2019 - 8:46am | Michael Kiser

The National Weather Service says all of East Central Illinois will be under a winter weather advisory starting Tuesday night.

The advisory will be in effect until noon Wednesday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.

There could be up to two inches of snow and up to one tenth of an inch of ice. The mix of snow and ice will make travel difficult, so be sure to slow down and use extra caution.

