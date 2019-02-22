LIVE! State girls' basketball

END Q1 — Eastland 17, Tri-County 16

After a slow offensive start for the Titans, they used a 7-0 run to briefly pull ahead by a point on the Cougars. Tayler Barry is rolling already with nine points for Tri-County, which forced five Cougars turnovers in the opening eight minutes. Lydia Coatney paces Eastland with eight points, having hit two triples.

ABOVE: Tri-County and Eastland tip off in Friday's Class 1A semifinal at Redbird Arena.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas and photographers Rick Danzl and Robin Scholz are courtside at Redbird Arena for today's Class 1A and 2A semifinals involving three area teams: Schlarman, Tri-County and St. Joseph-Ogden. Follow along for updates all day:

10:50 a.m. — approximately 10 minutes from Tri-County vs. Eastland

Good morning, prep basketball fans. We're at Redbird Arena in Normal for the first of three girls' basketball state semifinals.

Tri-County takes on Eastland out of Lanark in a 1A semifinal beginning at approximately 11 a.m. Schlarman will then face Lewistown in the other 1A semifinal at 1 p.m., and St. Joseph-Ogden rounds out the slate at 7:15 p.m., versus Teutopolis in a 2A semifinal.

Redbird Arena's lower bowl already is filled with Titans and and Cougars fans. Tri-County rooters have taken on gray overshirts tinged with purple and orange.

Below are links to some pregame reading for all three local programs.

ABOVE: Displayed in a tunnel leading to the court at Redbird Arena: Basketballs commemmorating the eight teams to reach the Class 1A and 2A semifinals on Friday.