Double the fun: Emotional Hilltoppers climb mountain again

NORMAL — Celebrating transpired in many different forms for the Schlarman girls’ basketball program Saturday afternoon inside Redbird Arena.

It started simple. Coach Keith Peoples’ four seniors hugged it out at center court while waves of applause washed over them.

Then, after the Hilltoppers’ second consecutive Class 1A state championship was finalized via a 62-36 victory against Eastland, things got a little more complex.

Sydney Gouard managed to squeeze not only herself and all her teammates, but also the entire Schlarman student section into a raucous video on her phone.

Capria Brown, Janiah Newell and Destiny Dye showed off their best dance moves while receiving state medallions.

“I was trying to do the Fortnite dance that the little boys be doing,” said Dye, referencing a popular video game. “It was just a disaster.”

After all that came the piece de resistance.

Peoples entered the team’s locker room and was greeted by his smiling daughter, Schlarman senior standout Anaya.

“I know what this is,” the elder Peoples said almost instantly.

But there was no stopping it. Anaya walked dear old Dad into the nearby showers, where he was doused with water from a Gatorade cooler.

“It’s crazy, because he found out,” said Dye, noting she and the other three upperclassmen plotted this soaking. “This is our last time playing for him, so it was happy.”

Everything about Saturday was joyous — tinged with underlying sadness about the end of an incredible era — for the Hilltoppers (33-2), who blitzed the Cougars (31-5) from the opening tip and never let up.

“You want to come out and play your best basketball, send a message early,” Keith Peoples said. “I thought our girls did a good job of that offensively and defensively.”

Schlarman was ahead 20-5 before Eastland knew what happened. Despite the Cougars running a more effective offense afterward, they never cut their deficit by less than 13 points.

Only four Hilltoppers scored, but all hit double figures. Peoples, a McDonald’s All-American and Notre Dame signee, capped her outstanding prep career with 19 points and five assists, backed by 17 points from the junior Brown, 16 from the senior Newell and 10 from the senior Gouard.

“We know the feeling of how to win state,” Dye said. “We won state last year, so it was expected.”

Karlie Krogman battled her way to 10 points on the opposing side, flanked by eight from Lydia Coatney and seven from Meredith Janssen.

Once Schlarman roared to a significant advantage, however, all that remained was seeing just how the Hilltoppers would react to this last moment in the sun.

Though she’ll return for Schlarman in November, Brown cracked first. The Xavier commit was visibly in tears on the bench as time wound down and made sure to embrace each senior. Newell put a spin on their hug and leaped into Brown’s arms.

“That was the saddest thing. I was happy, yes, but it was so sad,” Brown said. “Starting five is now gone. ... Those are my girls and my sisters. I’m going to miss them.”

Anaya Peoples, who teared up Friday after Schlarman knocked off Lewistown in the semifinals, stayed fairly poised this time around.

Apparently it was because she dealt with the situation prior to Saturday’s finale.

“We were all crying in the locker room before,” she said. “We had to like put our emotions kind of in the back of our head and go play the game, and now everybody’s super happy and we’re letting it all out.”

The quartet of Anaya Peoples, Gouard, Newell and Dye leave Schlarman as the most successful hoops crew the Hilltoppers have ever produced.

Four Vermilion Valley Conference crowns. No losses at the home base, Shebby Gymnasium. Various victories over bigger-class and out-of-state opponents. Getting well-known entities like Simeon to trek to Danville for games.

Four regional plaques, three sectional trophies, two super-sectional wins and a pair of state championships.

“We’ve been through a lot (in) four years, and we’ve worked so hard,” Anaya Peoples said. “It’s hard to see each other part different ways, but it’s a bond, it’s a love that we’ve really built.”

These girls also have constructed a mini-dynasty for Brown and others to keep up. And a legacy that’s going to be hard to duplicate or surpass at the 1A level — or any level, for that matter.

Despite all of this knowledge, Keith Peoples wasn’t among those in tears Saturday.

Thanks to his mischievous seniors, he still left Normal with some water running down his face.

“What a way to end it: back-to-back state champions,” he said. “That means a lot to me, and I’m pretty sure they’ll cherish this memory for a long time.”