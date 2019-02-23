High wind warning for most of Sunday

LINCOLN - The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a high wind warning for much of Sunday.

Strong winds are expected to begin late Saturday. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The highest gusts are expected through Sunday morning, then diminishing slightly in the afternoon.

West winds of around 30 to 40 mph may potentially gust to over 55 mph at times.

Power outages are possible and loose, light-weight objects should be secured. Travel could be hazardous for high-profile vehicles, especially those headed north or south.



