LIVE! Penn State

Penn State 46, Illinois 39 — 15:55 left in 2nd half

A 7-2 run by the Nittany Lions to start the second half was enough to get Brad Underwood to call a timeout before the first media break of the half. That run pushed Penn State's lead back to 12. A dribble drive and finish by Andres Feliz (about the only thing Illinois had going in the first half) and an Aaron Jordan three-pointer has pulled the Illini back within seven. Can they keep draining momentum away from Penn State?

****

Penn State 39, Illinois 32 — Halftime

Sometimes stats can be a little misleading. Particularly in a single game situation (and especially so after just one half of basketball). But here are some stats that detail just how Penn State built a lead that Illinois should probably be thankful isn't any bigger. A last second three-pointer by Aaron Jordan at least cut the Illini's deficit to single digits.

— Lamar Stevens leads everybody with 15 points. The Penn State power wing, at least until Illinois went zone late in the half, got any shot he wanted.

— Illinois is 7 of 14 from the free throw line. Shooting 50 percent on freebies is ... not good.

— Ayo Dosunmu had more fouls and turnovers (two apiece) than he had shots (one) or points (zero).

— Mike Watkins has two blocked shots. It's been a while since the Illini faced one of the better shot blockers in the Big Ten.

— Illinois shot 35 percent from the field in the first half. Penn State shot 50 percent.

To the Twitter machine!

Great finish but doesn’t erase the other 19:50 of the first half. Will this team finally get fed up and play? #Illini — Kevin Johnson (@kdjohn34) February 23, 2019

There’s probably no such thing as a trap game for a 10-16 team, but this has been everything I was afraid it might be. 11am tip, Flyin’ Illini reunion, underachieving-but-dangerous Penn State. Lucky to only be down seven. — Steven Isenberg (@eyesinburgh) February 23, 2019

Prettay prettay prettay bad half from the Illini, but only down 7 and PSU has 3 B1G wins so let’s see how this plays out pic.twitter.com/iuXlhgHSSi — JCE (@jobin_theman) February 23, 2019

#illini fortunate to only be down 7 with how poorly they played AND all the missed free throws — Joe Deien (@joedeien) February 23, 2019

****

Penn State 37, Illinois 26 — 2:48 left in 1st half

There was a point in this game where both teams were shooting better than 70 percent from the field. That was early. This is now, where Penn State is still shooting 54.2 percent and Illinois has dipped to 36 percent. Save for a runner by Andres Feliz, the Illini might still be on a run of missed shots. Their drought without a made field goal stretched nearly a full 5 minutes. Not ideal.

Also, Lamar Stevens has 15 points.

****

Penn State 26, Illinois 21 — 7:47 left in 1st half

Plenty of basic similarities between these two teams. Mainly in the way they approach defense. As in lots and lots of pressure. Penn State is giving as good as its getting, and Illinois isn't handling it that well. The Nittany Lions are taking Illinois out of its offense (really denying high post handoffs), and the Illini aren't adjusting to it. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions continue to get looks at the rim. They're 6 of 11 on layups and dunks, while Illinois is just 1 of 4.

****

Illinois 17, Penn State 17 — 11:30 left in 1st half

Illinois is probably going to want to start making Lamar Stevens' life a little more difficult (like how Andres Feliz does to anybody he guards). Stevens already has nine points, but that probably shouldn't be a surprise. Only Purdue guard Carsen Edwards scores more per game in the Big Ten than the Penn State power wing. Still too many easy looks for Penn State, though.

Illinois is a bit more balanced offensively. Giorgi Bezhanishvili leads the way with six points. Trent Frazier has four. Ayo Dosunmu, however, has zero. That needs to change.

****

Penn State 11, Illinois 9 — 15:43 left in 1st half

Not a terrific start for Illinois, but not bad either. Sort of a mixed bag. The Illini have forced a couple early Penn State turnovers, but the Nittany Lions were also able to score their first six points on layups (out of their halfcourt offense) before Lamar Stevens hit a three-pointer. Illinois is shooting the ball just as well, though. Giorgi Bezhanishvili already has four points, and Aaron Jordan hit a three-pointer.

****

Illinois vs. Penn State — 11 a.m., BTN

Had to abandon the LIVE! Report for most of the pregame updates with a Flyin' Illini media availability. Got some time with Nick Anderson, Marcus Liberty and Kendall Gill, so look for more from those guys in the next couple days. Bob Asmussen will also have a column in tomorrow's N-G on the Flyin' Illini and their relationship with Hall of Fame coach Lou Henson.

Tales of the Flyin' Illini via @news_gazette Editor @jeffdalessio, a former @IlliniMBB beat writer who devoted a year on the '89 #Illini's 10th anniversary. Hear from @DickieV, Bob Knight, all five of Lou Henson's under 6-9, homegrown starters: https://t.co/O4iAVlOPoi. pic.twitter.com/XGb7KhAxYM — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 23, 2019

Fun environment in the State Farm Center media room with the Flyin' Illini scattered around for interviews. Basically old home weekend for those guys, and the volume went up in the room as another guy made it up ... even though they all saw each other last night and some of them were up until 1:30 a.m. reminiscing.

****

Sign me up for as much morning basketball as possible. No deadline rush. Plenty of time to work out all of the Illinois hoops coverage that will grace the pages of The News-Gazette. If only every game started at 11 a.m.

The early tip hasn't turned fans away either. Today's game between Illinois and Penn State is closing in on a sellout. Wasn't quite there yesterday, but I've already put in a question about ticket sales this morning to find out if the Illini and Nittany Lions will be playing in front of a full house at State Farm Center. (Edit: Still tickets available ... about 1,500 or so).

The game, of course, isn't the only draw. Maybe not even the biggest draw for some Illinois fans. The 30th anniversary of the 1989 Flyin' Illini Final Four team is also today. Most of the team is expected back, including the big names ... Nick Anderson, Kendall Gill, Marcus Liberty, Kenny Battle, Lowell Hamilton and Stephen Bardo. In fact, Bardo is on the call for today's game on BTN, which was a change in his schedule. I spoke with him in Minneapolis at the end of January, and he wasn't initially going to be able to make it.

Of course, there is a game to go along with all the pregame and in-game festivities. An important game for Illinois. The Illini have five games remaining in the regular season. It's arguable that the Illini could be (or should be) favored in four of those games. The outlier to that is next week's game at Purdue. There's still a chance Illinois could be slip into the bottom four in the Big Ten standings if they lose too many games. Honestly, there's no predicting the Big Ten this year. Winning more games is always better.

So maybe that starts with the Nittany Lions today.

— Starters, stats, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Tales from the '89 Illini

— Illini getting defensive this season

— Illinois offers 2019 Texas forward

Flyin' Illini reunion 'a sign' of good hoops mojo to Jordan

CHAMPAIGN — Aaron Jordan remembers the last Flyin' Illini reunion well.

Back in town to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their Final Four, the 1988-89 squad was on hand for quite the game. Rayvonte Rice, Tracy Abrams, Jon Ekey and Joe Bertrand all scored in double figures, and Illinois jumped on Penn State early before running away in the second half for a 75-55 blowout.

Jordan, a junior at Plainfield East at the time, watched that 20-point win from the bleachers next to the Illinois bench. Bleachers that no longer exist after the Assembly Hall to State Farm Center renovations.

That game remains fresh in Jordan's mind. Particularly what happened after, when he told then Illinois coach John Groce that he was committing to the Illini.

The Flyin' Illini are back in town this weekend, celebrating their 30th anniversary today. Illinois (10-16, 6-9 Big Ten) is set to play Penn State (10-16, 3-12) at 11 a.m. at State Farm Center.

"I take things as a sign, and I'm going to say that's a sign right there for us," Jordan said with a smile. "The basketball gods are working in our favor."

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to IlliniHQ.com before, during and after the game.