LIVE! State girls' basketball

4:59 remaining Q4 — Lewistown 57, Tri-County 51

Grace Burnside and Maiya Eskew each scored their first two points of the game to spark an 8-0 run for the Titans at the start of this period.

Tri-County is a perfect 16 of 16 from the free throw line in the second half and has finally found the right defense-without-fouling setup.

****

END Q3 — Lewistown 57, Tri-County 43

The Titans continue to fight, but their foul woes are piling up.

Harley Barry, Maiya Eskew and Bella Dudley all acquired their fourth personal foul during the third quarter. Leading Lewistown scorer (on the season) Anna Heffren did the same as well.

After a quiet stretch following her opening assault, Sydney Shaeffer potted two three-pointers to end this period. She's up to 19 points for the Indians.

Kiersten Price-Wilson (17 points) and Tayler Barry (12) lead the Titans in scoring. Tri-County has found its free throw stroke, hitting 12 of 12 in the third period. Titans still haven't hit from three-point range, though.

****

HALFTIME — Lewistown 42, Tri-County 27

The Titans multiple times this season didn't give up 42 points in a game. But that's what they've permitted in this first half today, as the Indians began scoring at will down the stretch.

After Lewistown hit two triples to open the second quarter, the paint was open for business. Hannah Burdess and Libby Hopkins were the primary beneficiaries.

Even though Sydney Shaeffer didn't score in that period, she still leads all producers with 13 points. Hopkins boasts 10, and Anna Heffren notched another eight.

Tri-County is struggling to get it into the paint unless Kiersten Price-Wilson is involved, and the Titans have missed all their three-point bids. Price-Wilson put up nine points to pace the Titans, who received eight from Harley Barry.

Also big is that Tri-County has hit just 7 of 14 free throws, versus 13 of 14 made by Lewistown.

****

END Q1 — Lewistown 19, Tri-County 14

After starting on a 4-0 run, the Titans struggled to contain the Indians' Sydney Shaeffer.

The junior guard/forward played much more as a forward in the first period, potting 13 points primarily by getting in the paint and drawing fouls. She did hit a three-pointer as well.

Tri-County received four points apiece from Harley Barry, Tayler Barry and Kiersten Price-Wilson. Yesterday's foul issues have reared their ugly head again, though, as Maiya Eskew had three miscues before the first quarter was even over.

****

PREGAME — 10:45 a.m. Saturday

Redbird Arena is up and running once again, for Day 2 of state girls' basketball. Just as yesterday, we'll have three local programs competing in three separate games, on a very similar schedule.

Tri-County (29-5) will kick things off at 11 a.m., competing in the Class 1A third-place event against Lewistown (31-2).

Schlarman (32-2) then will try to win its second consecutive 1A state title as it faces Eastland (31-4) in a 1 p.m. tip.

Rounding out the area slate, St. Joseph-Ogden (28-5) duels with Hillsboro (29-6) in a 5:30 p.m. start for third place in Class 2A.

Follow along all day with preps coordinator Colin Likas, as he provides updates from these three tilts.

Also, if you're up for some state-basketball reading or video watching, we have you covered.

STORY: Shooting struggles doom SJ-O in state semifinal

VIDEO: Girls' basketball state semifinal — St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis

STORY: Schlarman shows 'swag,' returns to state championship game

VIDEO: Girls' basketball state semifinal — Schlarman vs. Lewistown

STORY: Late free throws sink Tri-County in state semifinal tilt

VIDEO: Girls' basketball state semifinal — Tri-County vs. Eastland

****

POSTGAME

Despite playing Teutopolis closely for about 23 game minutes, St. Joseph-Ogden ultimately stumbled in its first-ever Class 2A state semifinal.

Coach Kevin Taylor felt his Spartans made several positive adjustments from a 72-39 loss to the Wooden Shoes in December, but conceded "it still didn't go our way."

SJ-O now must gear up for Saturday's third-place game with Hillsboro. Below is Saturday's full state schedule as it pertains to local programs:

— Tri-County (29-5) vs. Lewistown (31-2), 11 a.m.; 1A third-place game

— Schlarman (32-2) vs. Eastland (31-4), 1 p.m.; 1A championship game

— St. Joseph-Ogden (28-5) vs. Hillsboro (29-6), 5:30 p.m.; 2A third-place game

Preps coordinator will again run a live report from Normal's Redbird Arena, kicking off just before Tri-County's game.

****

FINAL: Teutopolis 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 31

Sadie Bueker went off for 13 points in the fourth quarter alone, and the Spartans struggled miserably to get any offense going. They'll slide into the third-place game after giving the Wooden Shoes a good fight for three quarters.

Bree Trimble finished with 10 points and Peyton Crowe added nine for SJ-O. Teutopolis was paced by Bueker's 19 points and 13 from Claire Bushur.

SJ-O squares off with Hillsboro at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow for third place in Class 2A.

****

4:57 remaining Q4 — Teutopolis 37, St. Joseph-Ogden 26

Bree Trimble hit a short-range jumper off a set inbounds play for just the fourth SJ-O field goal since the first quarter ended.

Sadie Bueker responds the other way by hitting a running layup and getting the foul. Her free throw is pending out of his timeout.

The Spatans have put out some really ugly shots throughout the night. Just trying to force things through this stifling Shoes defense, and little is working.

****

END Q3 — Teutopolis 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 24

After the teams tied one another at 21 on consecutive three-pointers, the Wooden Shoes mostly dominated the rest of the third period.

The big blows came in the last minute and a half, with Lexie Niebrugge and Olivia Niemberg nailed back-to-back triples to extend their edge from four points to 10.

Claire Bushur with 13 points to lead Teutopolis. Peyton Crowe's nine points paces SJ-O.

****

HALFTIME — Teutopolis 19, St. Joseph-Ogden 15

Instead of going too quickly, SJ-O's offense really slowed down in this frame. Spartans couldn't find the shot they wanted, and as a result they spent a lot of time standing around passing the ball.

Bree Trimble wound up with seven points at half, followed by Peyton Crowe's six. Claire Bushur is up to 11 points for Teutopolis, and SJ-O will have to get a handle on the 5-foot-10 forward in the paint. Sadie Bueker added six points for the Shoes.

SJ-O leads the rebounding battle 20-15, and the officials are letting these teams play from a physicality perspective. Each group went to the free-throw line just three times, and only seven total fouls were called.

****

END Q1 — Teutopolis 11, St. Joseph-Ogden 10

For most of this period, it was Peyton Crowe versus Claire Bushur. The Spartans guard produced six points, while the Wooden Shoes forward notched seven points.

SJ-O crushed the rebounding battle, but also rushed a ton of possessions. A lot of shots were taken that probably shouldn't have been.

That said, this is already different than the last time these teams met. Teutopolis isn't out and running away with it early.

PREGAME

We've moved on to the Class 2A state semifinals. The first result is in, with reigning titlist Chicago Marshall outpacing Hillsboro 50-41. St. Joseph-Ogden would face the Commandos for the championship or the Hilltoppers for third place, with both games Saturday evening.

There already are plenty of maroon and powder blue-clad fans across from the media table, taking up about 2 1/2 of the 3 1/2 allotted rows for Spartans fans.

SJ-O is scheduled tip off against Teutopolis at approximately 7:15 p.m., though that will take place a little later than scheduled because the 2A three-point shooting contest is happening between these two semifinals.

The Wooden Shoes defeated the Spartans 72-49 in a December nonconference event, and this is Teutopolis' second straight state appearance. SJ-O is on this stage for the first time since 2007, and is guaranteed its first-ever piece of state hardware regardless of finish.

For some light readingon SJ-O and Teutoplis ahead of this critical matchup, look below:

Preview: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis

Dukeman's having a ball for Spartans

Also, in case you missed the Class 1A semifinals, Schlarman moved ahead to defend its crown via a 58-41 success versus Lewistown, while Tri-County suffered a defeat by the narrowest of margins, 64-63 to Eastland. Below are recaps of each game:

Schlarman shows "swag," returns to state championship game

Late free throws sink Tri-County in state semifinal tilt

****

POSTGAME — Hilltoppers back in the final

Anaya Peoples briefly fought back tears during Schlarman's semifinals press conference, following its 58-41 victory over Lewistown.

The prospect of Saturday's 1 p.m. championship tip with Eastland being the last high school game for her and three other Hilltopper seniors overwhelmed Peoples in the moment.

But Schlarman should be all smiles re-entering Redbird Arena on Saturday. They can repeat as state titlist and send their four-strong senior class out in style.

We've got a bit of a break in the action here before Chicago Marshall takes on Hillsboro in the 5:30 p.m. Class 2A semifinals. Then, St. Joseph-Ogden squares off with Teutopolis in the 7:30 p.m. bout.

****

FINAL — Schlarman 58, Lewistown 41

The Schlarman Hilltoppers are returning to the Class 1A state championship game after knocking off Lewistown it what was a sloppy game for one half and Hilltoppers domination for the other half.

Capria Brown finished with 23 points, Anaya Peoples added 18 and McKaylee Allen produced 11 for Schlarman, which actually trailed the Indians after the first half but showed signs of waking up as the second frame came to a close.

What followed was a third quarter and early fourth-quarter stretch that allowed the Hilltoppers to put away their scrappy foes.

Schlarman will take on Eastland in Saturday's 1 p.m. final, shooting for its second consecutive 1A crown.

****

END Q3 — Schlarman 41, Lewistown 29

Capria Brown came to Redbird Arena with some swagger for the Hilltoppers, as she boasts 21 points entering the fourth quarter.

Even a miss by Brown late in the third was turned into a putback by McKaylee Allen, with a foul to boot.

Anaya Peoples adds 10 points for Schlarman, which saw Sydney Gouard go down with an apparent elbow injury late in the third.

Sydney Shaeffer (11 points) and Anna Heffren (seven) pace Lewistown, though Heffren had no points in the third period.

****

HALFTIME — Schlarman 25, Lewistown 19

The Hilltoppers everyone knows appeared for the last couple minutes of the second quarter, finally putting the Hilltoppers up by more than one or two points.

Capria Brown had two nice transition layups to close the half and leads all scorers with 13 points. Anaya Peoples has eight as well for Schlarman, which has three players with two fouls apiece (Brown, Sydney Gouard and Destiny Dye).

Lewistown is led by Anna Heffren with seven points and Sydney Shaeffer with six. Indians defense has really slowed Schlarman's motion offense outside transition chances, but Lewistown also has seven turnovers committed to the Hilltoppers' three.

****

4:17 remaining Q2 — Lewistown 18, Schlarman 15

Hilltoppers still haven't gained any semblance of control in this game. Sydney Gouard and Destiny Dye both have two fouls, which is opening up the paint for Lewistown's Sydney Shaeffer. Anna Heffren is dynamic all over the floor as well.

Schlarman coach Keith Peoples has to keep yelling "motion" on the other end because his group is standing still for large stretches with possession.

****

END Q1 — Lewistown 12, Schlarman 9

The Hilltoppers find themselves in a position they've rarely been in the last two years, in that they're trailing after a period. Disjointed offensive possessions for Schlarman early on, with Anaya Peoples' four points leading. Anna Heffren's five points paces Lewistown.

****

POSTGAME — Tri-County slips into third-place game

In an emotional postgame press conference, Titans coach Joe Morrisey said the game came down to "one more play" made by the Cougars.

Tayler Barry's 22 points, Kiersten Price-Wilson's 19 and Bella Dudley's 11 paced the Titans. Price-Wilson also put up nine rebounds and seven blocks. But Tri-County was hampered by Harley Barry fouling out in the fourth quarter — Morrisey referenced it a couple times in his press conference.

Eastland was paced by 25 points from Erin Henze, who had 14 in the fourth quarter, as well as 19 points from Lydia Coatney and 10 from Karlie Krogman.

Schlarman and Lewistown are up next on the docket, set to tip in about five minutes.

****

FINAL — Eastland 64, Tri-County 63

Eastland converted two free throws in the closing seconds and forced a turnover on Tri-County's last-ditch possession to earn a spot in Saturday's title game.

Tri-County led 63-62 but missed two free throws with six seconds left, then fouled Dani Rush on the rebound. Rush buried her two free throws to put Eastland ahead.

Tri-County then stepped out of bounds with 1.4 seconds left.

Tayler Barry led the Titans with 22 points.

****

3:33 remaining Q4 — Tri-County 58, Eastland 51

Cougars are sending the Titans to the free-throw line with more regularity now. Maiya Eskew and Tayler Barry just combined to knock down four consecutive charity-stripe bids in a row.

Kiersten Price-Wilson and Harley Barry return to the floor for Tri-County with four fouls each.

****

4:54 remaining Q4 — Tri-County 51, Eastland 46

This may turn into a war of attrition. Kiersten Price-Wilson now joins Harley Barry with four fouls for the Titans. Both teams are in the double-bonus with one more foul apiece as well.

****

END Q3 — Tri-County 47, Eastland 41

Kiersten Price-Wilson hit a pretty turnaround fadeaway jumper from mid-range to end that third period in favor of the Titans. The Parkland College signee is up to 13 points to go with 16 from Tayler Barry and 11 from Bella Dudley. Lydia Coatney (19) and Erin Henze (10) pace the Cougars.

Tayler Barry is in some foul trouble for Tri-County, having acquired her fourth during that third quarter. Both Price-Wilson and Maiya Eskew have hit three fouls for the Titans as well.

****

HALFTIME — Tri-County 32, Eastland 29

The Titans went on a 6-0 run to end the first half and jumped ahead of the Cougars as a result.

Eastland controlled the offensive tempo late in the first quarter and early in the second, but Tri-County recovered via Bella Dudley's contributions off the bench (nine points) and Tayler Barry finding Kiersten Price-Wilson for some post scoring.

Tayler Barry paces the Titans with 11 points, and Dudley has a surprise nine already. Lydia Coatney has rolled to 14 points for the Cougars, and Tri-County will have to find a way to shut her off. Coatney hit a turnaround, midrange jumper that's definitely a unique wrinkle, if she can continue to do similar things.

Eastland held a significant rebounding edge after the first quarter, but Tri-County relied on gang rebounding in the second period and evened things up. The Titans also forced 11 turnovers with their pressure defense, but committed five of their own and went to the line just twice versus nine times for Eastland.

****

END Q1 — Eastland 17, Tri-County 16

After a slow offensive start for the Titans, they used a 7-0 run to briefly pull ahead by a point on the Cougars. Tayler Barry is rolling already with nine points for Tri-County, which forced five Cougars turnovers in the opening eight minutes. Lydia Coatney paces Eastland with eight points, having hit two triples.

*****

ABOVE: Tri-County and Eastland tip off in Friday's Class 1A semifinal at Redbird Arena.

***

Preps coordinator Colin Likas and photographers Rick Danzl and Robin Scholz are courtside at Redbird Arena for today's Class 1A and 2A semifinals involving three area teams: Schlarman, Tri-County and St. Joseph-Ogden. Follow along for updates all day:

10:50 a.m. — approximately 10 minutes from Tri-County vs. Eastland

Good morning, prep basketball fans. We're at Redbird Arena in Normal for the first of three girls' basketball state semifinals.

Tri-County takes on Eastland out of Lanark in a 1A semifinal beginning at approximately 11 a.m. Schlarman will then face Lewistown in the other 1A semifinal at 1 p.m., and St. Joseph-Ogden rounds out the slate at 7:15 p.m., versus Teutopolis in a 2A semifinal.

Redbird Arena's lower bowl already is filled with Titans and and Cougars fans. Tri-County rooters have taken on gray overshirts tinged with purple and orange.

Below are links to some pregame reading for all three local programs.

Hear from each team's five starters

Barry sisters lifting Tri-County to new heights

Preview: Tri-County vs. Eastland

Dye lights up Scharman with her leadership

Preview: Schlarman vs. Lewistown

Dukeman's having a ball for Spartans

Preview: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Teutopolis

ABOVE: Displayed in a tunnel leading to the court at Redbird Arena: Basketballs commemmorating the eight teams to reach the Class 1A and 2A semifinals on Friday.