UPDATE: Electrical issue to blame for Champaign house fire

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Crews from the Champaign Fire Department respond to a house fire on the 1900 block of Barberry Circle Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Champaign.

Update 3:25 p.m.:



Champaign's deputy fire marshal said an electrical issue is to blame for a blaze that damaged a tri-level home Monday.



Randy Smith said crews shortly before noon were dispatched to 1904 Barberry Circle. No one was home at the time, but the resident had come home on his lunch hour, discovered the fire and called 911.



Smith described the scene as heavy fire on the second floor. Crews had the flames out in about 40 minutes. No one was hurt, but the resident was displaced.



Smith called the fire accidental and said it started above the lower-level bathroom.



*****



Update 12:56 p.m.:



No one was hurt after flames broke out in a tri-level home in Champaign Monday.



Deputy fire marshal Randy Smith said crews at around noon were dispatched to 1904 Barberry Circle. No one was home at the time, but a resident had come home on his lunch hour, discovered the fire and called 911.



Smith described the scene as heavy fire on the second floor. Crews had the flames out in about 40 minutes.



As of around 1 p.m., Smith had not entered the home. So he had no details on a cause or the extent of damage.



*****



Update 12:43 p.m.:



The fire department reported at 12:41 p.m. that the fire was out and no one was hurt.

Fire at 1904 Barberry Ct has been quickly and professionally extinguished. No civilian or firefighter injuries. #ISOClass1 @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/wvTJMJajXz — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) February 25, 2019

*****



Original story:



The Champaign Fire Department is at a house fire in the 1900 block of Barberry Circle. Champaign County METCAD reported the incident at around noon Monday.



A photo posted by the fire department showed thick white smoke coming from the home and a firefighter on a ladder extending to the upper floor.

This story will be updated.